January 20, 2005
| Today in Palestine! 20 - Jan - 2005 |
| www.TheHeadlines.Org |
\\------------------------------------------------//
Israel Implements Absentee Property Law to Grab Thousands of Dunams in East Jerusalem
The Israeli government decided to implement the Absentee Property Law in East Jerusalem. The decision passed quietly last July, but is published because of a plan to build a new settlement on land that belongs to Palestinians living in the Bethlehem area.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/Week3/012005/israel%20implement%20absentees%20law%20to%20grab%20land.htm
Tearing Down Al Walaja
However, this morning that peace and serenity will be broken. Our team of international activists has received word that the Israeli occupation forces have permits to demolish dozens of houses in Al Walaja, and they're going to get started bright and early. It is apparent that the Israeli authorities love acting under Kafkaesque terms in the West Bank.
http://www.cmaq.net/fr/node.php?id=19585
Boy with toy gun shot by Israelis
Troops patrolling Tubas, a West Bank village near Jenin, fired at the boy, aged 13 or 14, after he aimed the toy weapon at them, witnesses said. Witnesses and medical sources told the AFP news agency the boy had been given the toy as a present for the Eid holiday. ( Quartet is fine with it. Child is Arab! )
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/middle_east/4191513.stm
Palestinian boy shot dead while walking with family in Rafah
Salah Abu Alaes died after being shot in the neck while walking with his family near the entrance to Rafah's sprawling refugee camp on the Eid Al-Adha holiday, the most important Muslim festival, Palestinian medical sources said Thursday.
http://www.turkishpress.com/world/news.asp?id=050120161531.v3c1a2j1.xml
Daniel Barenboim to Discuss Music as a Bridge for Peace in the Middle East
World-renowned musician Daniel Barenboim discusses music as a bridge for peace in the Middle East at the first Edward Said Memorial Lecture on campus at Columbia University at Miller Theatre, at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 24.
http://www.ascribe.org/cgi-bin/behold.pl?ascribeid=20050119.082726&time=09%2001%20PST&year=2005&public=1
Comment: Trapped like mice
This plan consists of four main construction projects submitted to the public that are intimately linked to the construction of the Apartheid Wall. First, the building of new settlements and the expansion of existing settlements. Settlements have always been at the core of the colonial project to control Palestine. The so-called "disengagement plan" claims to be about the dismantling of settlements
http://weekly.ahram.org.eg/2005/726/re2.htm
James Bowen: Hypocrisy of Denying Palestinian Diaspora a Say
Bosnian and Afghan refugees could do it. Iraqi refugees will do it this month. Yet Palestinian refugees were denied the vote last Sunday, writes James Bowen Western politicians frequently lecture the Palestinians on democracy. While the condescension in these sermons is remarkable , the really stunning thing is what has not been mentioned.
http://ummahnews.com/story.php?sid=20050119153742874
Israel accepts Gaza security plans
"We told them (Israeli generals) that we are arranging a plan to deploy the Palestinian security forces into both the northern and southern parts of Gaza," Major General Moussa Arafat, a Palestinian security chief said. "In the first stage, it will be in the north, and then we will move into the south."
http://www.aljazeera.com/cgi-bin/news_service/middle_east_full_story.asp?service_id=6610
Shin Bet arrests Danish citizen, two Israeli Arabs
According to articles published in the Danish media, the Israeli ambassador in Copenhagen was summoned to the Danish Foreign Ministry last Thursday, where the director-general asked him to explain the arrest. The Danish embassy refused to reply to an inquiry from Haaretz.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/529897.html
Unrwa head to go against his will
Interviewed by a Danish newspaper, Mr Hansen said UN chief Kofi Annan had rejected his offer to stay on. Mr Hansen said it was no secret that several members of the US Congress had petitioned for his departure. He has been critical of the Israeli army's conduct in the occupied territories, and Israel has repeatedly called for his resignation.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/middle_east/4191313.stm
World Bank denies purchase of hothouses for PA
The disengagement chief said that the purchasing of the hothouses and farming equipment by the World Bank would enable the government to increase compensation pay-outs and financial assistance to the settlers evacuated under the disengagement. ( Purchasing the Illegal? )
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/529847.html
Hamas set terms for ceasefire
Setting terms for a truce, Mahmoud al-Zahar, a leader of the militant Islamic group Hamas, told a Gaza prayer meeting Israel must halt all military activity in the territory, including overflights, abandon checkpoints and free Palestinian prisoners.
http://www.swisspolitics.org/en/news/index.php?section=int&page=news_inhalt&news_id=5480312
Abbas deploys forces to Gaza frontline
Palestinian officials said the security forces, expected to number several hundred during the next days, would try to prevent militants firing Qassam rockets and mortars at Israeli targets. "Abu Mazen [Abbas] is not declaring war on Hamas, he is just telling them to get out of his way," said Ziad Abu Amr, a senior Palestinian negotiator who attended the talks with Hamas.
http://news.ft.com/cms/s/5e3e6420-6a8a-11d9-858c-00000e2511c8.html
Abbas Fires Scores of Arafat's Aids
Abbas fired around 50 out of 55 political and security advisors, a move seen as a step on the path of change. There are still 1000 employees who work in Arafat's office in Ramallah.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/week3/012005/fired-aids.htm
Israel cabt unanimously decides to give chance to Abbas:
The Israeli political-security cabinet has unanimously decided to give Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas a chance to rein in militants by renewing security coordination and by putting on hold an earlier decision to launch a largescale operation in the Gaza Strip.
http://www.newkerala.com/news-daily/news/features.php?action=fullnews&id=62358
Israel to reopen Egypt-Gaza border crossing
Israel has agreed to reopen the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt from Friday after a six-week closure, a senior Palestinian security source told AFP.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1514&ncid=1312&e=5&u=/afp/20050120/wl_mideast_afp/mideastgazaborder_050120114015
Israel allows more Palestinians to work in E. Jerusalem
Israel Defense Ministry finally issued the permits after Deputy Director of the Tourism Ministry Rafi Ben-Hur conveyed a recommendation to issue the permits to the Defense Ministry to enable development of the hotel industry in eastern Jerusalem.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/20/content_2487445.htm
Behind Israel's official version of the news
The so-called ‘period of restraint' had come to an abrupt end with the killings. For this reason, the assassinations were portrayed by the commercial media as a necessary response to two violent militants who had opened fire at Israeli soldiers. However, eyewitnesses on the ground report an entirely different story.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3545.shtml
The White House won't be changing its colors
The disappointing meeting between Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair last month indicates that the American president is starting his second term in the international arena in a fighting mood. Bush rebuffed the entreaties of his most important European partner. To Blair's great sorrow, the casual promise to act to bring about the establishment of a Palestinian state...
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/529503.html
The only way is out
The unilateral Israeli withdrawal from Gaza is creating more problems than solutions both in Israel and Palestine. In Palestine, the Palestinian Authority and the relevant donor parties including the World Bank are unable to identify any benefit to Palestinians from the move. Politically it won't contribute to efforts to restart a peace process.
http://www.bitterlemons.org/issue/pal1.php
The last Palestinian
Arafat's paramount goal was national unity, without which he believed nothing could be achieved. He was the bridge between Palestinians in the Diaspora and those on the inside, those who were dispossessed in 1948 and those who were occupied in 1967, West Bankers and Gazans, young and old, rich and poor, swindlers and honest toilers, modernists and traditionalists...
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/529505.html
Palestinians, democracy and peace
One might ask why 62 percent of the Palestinian vote in the Jan. 9 election went to Mahmoud Abbas, the candidate favored by Israel and the United States. My reading is that Palestinians, like most Israelis, are desperate for peace, and so opted for the candidate Israel could “talk to.”
http://ncronline.org/NCR_Online/archives2/2005a/012105/012105l.php
Zionism and Anti-Semitism
The writings of Mr. Naim Giladi document in detail what the Zionists did in Baghdad in 1950 to provoke the departure of the Jews to the Zionist state. The Zionists do not care what effect their policies have on the Jewish communities of any country. When they accuse European nations of every sin under the sun, do the Zionists care that this will produce hostility towards Jews?
http://www.jewsagainstzionism.com/zionism/zanda.cfm
Analysis / Signs of change?
The harsh tone Mahmoud Abbas took in his latest talks in the Strip, the steps on the ground by the PA's security services and then the fact that no rockets were fired at Sderot yesterday all helped inspire hopes in Israel that maybe, just maybe, this is the beginning of change. ( From one side! Security to the Occupied? )
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/529461.html
Israel approves military operation against Hezbollah
The meeting authorized the inner core of the Israeli security cabinet to order an operation at any time. The inner core includes Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, Deputy Prime Minister Ehud Olmert,Vice Prime Minister Shimon Peres, Mofaz and Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/20/content_2483978.htm
Al-Qaida linked group kills Briton, Swede in Iraq: website
The group "kidnapped two agents ... working for an intelligence service of the infidel forces in the region of Beiji" and executed them, said the statement, whose authenticity needs to be verified.A British employee of a private security firm was killed in central Iraq on Wednesday, according to his company.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/20/content_2488425.htm
Judge Urges Comment to Cease on Iraqi Abuse Trial
Blair said he was appalled by the photos, which evoke the scandal involving U.S. soldiers at Baghdad's Abu Ghraib prison. They threaten both to damage Britain's reputation in the Arab world and tarnish Blair ahead of an expected election in May.
http://www.reuters.com/newsArticle.jhtml?type=worldNews&storyID=7383060
Iraqi candidates shot dead
Various Islamist groups opposed to holding elections while US troops remain in the country have warned candidates not to run. With less than two weeks until the vote, many candidates have not even announced they are running for fear of being attacked.
http://uruknet.info/?s1=2&p=8966&s2=19
Zarqawi says Israeli, Jordanian troops involved in Fallujah assault
Al-Qaeda's Iraq frontman Abu Musab Al-Zarqawi claimed 800 Israeli soldiers as well as Jordanian troops took part in the US-led assault on Fallujah in November, according to an audiotape posted on the Internet.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1515&ncid=1515&e=15&u=/afp/20050120/wl_mideast_afp/iraqfallujahzarqawi_050120145654
<< Home