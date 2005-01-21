January 21, 2005
Israel plans big Jerusalem land grab
At stake are thousands of donoms of land belonging to Palestinians who live in the West Bank and are now unable to access their land due to Israel's separation barrier. The decision, reached by the Ministerial Committee for Jerusalem Affairs in June of 2004, and approved by Prime Minister Sharon and his attorney-general a month later, has not been publicised until now.
http://english.aljazeera.net/NR/exeres/0B317D0C-9689-43F0-B773-E6A833C8F296.htm
Arab Intellectual Hisham Sharabi, 77, Dies
For the past four decades, Dr. Sharabi championed the cause of Palestinians and consistently advocated for women's rights in the Arab world. In addition to scores of scholarly articles and 18 books, he regularly wrote opinion articles and appeared on television as a voice of Arab intellectuals.
http://www.palestinechronicle.com/story.php?sid=20050119153231862
Gov't decision strips Palestinians of their East J'lem property
The law means that thousands of Palestinians who live in the West Bank will lose ownership of their property in East Jerusalem. Government officials estimate the assets total thousands of dunam, while other estimates say they could add up to half of all East Jerusalem property.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/529510.html
Nablus man returns to his wife after 20 years as a political prisoner
Israeli occupation forces arrived at his family home in 1985 and kidnapped Al Khatib from his bed, killing the dreams of the new family. He had just married Jamila a few months before. Since that time she gave birth to their son, Mahmoud, and waited for her husband's return 20 years later. The only one missing was their son, Mahmoud. Just three days before he was to be married, Israeli occupation forces took him to prison.
http://www.palestinenet.org/english/archive2005/jan/week3/210105/report10.htm
Injustice and stupidity in Jerusalem
The reason for the decision was security-related: Since in practice, West Bank residents are barred from entering East Jerusalem because of the intifada, the cabinet decided to enact an official measure that would prevent any use of these lands by their owners in the future as well, and would explicitly state that henceforth their property belongs to the State of Israel.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530147.html
Day of Action in Jayyus Demands an End to the Occupation's Continuing Land Theft and Colonial Settlement Expansion
During the first stage of construction of the Wall, 72% of Jayyus' lands, approximately 8,600 dunums (2,150 acres), were confiscated, tens of thousands of trees uprooted, and valuable water resources, olive and citrus groves, and greenhouses isolated from the people of Jayyus behind the Wall.
http://stopthewall.org/worldwideactivism/846.shtml
Child dies of wounds sustained December 29
A medical source at Khaleel Suleiman hospital in Jenin in Jenin reported that Mohammad Hosney Abu Al-Rob, 15 years old, from the village of Sier, near Jenin was seriously injured when an explosive left by the army exploded near him; two other children were injured.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/Week3/012105/child%20dies.htm
Twighlight zone / Behind the scenes
How many times have you decided to take this fast route from Maccabim-Reut to Jerusalem and thought about the tens of thousands of residents who have been imprisoned because of it? How many times have you noticed the 12 blocked roads that lead into it, how many times have you paid attention to the residents of the 22 surrounding villages who make their way on foot on the rocky hills?
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530037.html
Report: Abbas instructs PA police to fire on Qassam launchers
Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has instructed Palestinian Authority policemen to open fire on any Qassam launching militants in northern Gaza, Channel One reported Friday evening.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530080.html
Abbas in fresh round of truce talks
Leaders of Hamas and Jihad said that an earlier round of talks took place in a positive atmosphere and pledged to study Mr Abbas' proposals for a ceasefire. It is regarded as the most dramatic sign of renewed security co-operation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority since the start of a Palestinian uprising in 2000.
http://www.rte.ie/news/2005/0121/mideast.html
Hamas recognizes 1967 borders for first time
Hamas has distributed a document outlining a joint Palestinian leadership program in which the organization, for the first time in its existence, unequivocally recognizes the 1967 borders and adopts the main principle guiding Fatah: the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530313.html
Israel issues warning if Palestinians fail to end attacks
"Our forces in the Gaza Strip are on a state of alert, they have received clear instructions to resume their activities if the rocket and mortar attacks continue and if this does happen, they will hit back very hard," Boim told public radio.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1515&ncid=1515&e=13&u=/afp/20050121/wl_mideast_afp/mideastpalestiniansecurityisrael_050121102505
Israelis of Iraqi descent can vote after all
Erban took care to give a general response with regard to Israelis: "The agreement that we signed with Iraq's Independent Electoral Commission stipulates that there will be no discrimination in the registration process, and the same is stipulated in the temporary Iraqi constitution," he said.
Russia slams U.S. for accusing Syria of terror ties
"It's well known that slapping labels on countries and unilaterally describing certain states as part of the 'axis of evil' has not improved anyone's security," Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Yakovenko told Interfax news agency.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530375.html
Christian Leaders Say Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Has Become Threat to U.S., Appeal to President Bush for Peacemaking Leadership
leaders of Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Protestant and Evangelical Churches and institutions urge President Bush to have the courage to seize the opportunity and end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In an open letter to the newly inaugurated President, the leaders ask: "Will Palestinians finally be free?
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=669&ncid=669&e=20&u=/usnw/20050121/pl_usnw/christian_leaders_say_israeli_palestinian_conflict_has_become_threat_to_u_s___appeal_to_president_bush_for_peacemaking_leadersh
Israel to kill in U.S., allied nations
Another former Israeli government official said that under Sharon, "diplomatic constraints have prevented the Mossad from carrying out 'preventive operations' (targeted killings) on the soil of friendly countries until now." He said Sharon is "reversing that policy, even if it risks complications to Israel's bilateral relations."
http://www.upi.com/view.cfm?StoryID=20030115-035849-6156r
Land lords
But we now know exactly what was distributed: Palestinian property in East Jerusalem; or, more precisely, the assets that residents of the West Bank hold in East Jerusalem. How much property? One guess is as good as another. "Thousands of dunams, maybe more," says a senior member of the state judicial system who is handling the matter. (JEWISH-State Policy?)
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530047.html
No shortcuts on this peace road
Any attempt to resolve matters comprehensively in the near future could have the opposite effect by triggering a descent into a "Bosnia-style" ethnic conflict. Instead, the objective should be to manage the conflict in such a way as to facilitate its resolution in the long run.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530128.html
Coordination is not negotiation
Is there someone on the Israeli side who is looking after our best interests? Based on the government's actions over the last few days, apparently not. Can we afford to pass up the opportunity presented by Abu Mazen's election, undermine a real potential partner, reoccupy Gaza and strengthen Hamas?
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530129.html
"Rebels" Considering Splitting Likud
By law, a splinter faction must comprise at least one-third of the MKs in any faction. Since Likud has 40 MKs, it would take 14 MKs to split and form another faction. The Likud rebels, who voted against the new cabinet because of their opposition to the disengagement plan, are only 13, therefore one more is needed.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/Week3/012105/rebels%20to%20split%20likud.htm
UN encouraged by new Palestinian move to end Gaza violence
The latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with the deployment of Palestinian security forces in northern Gaza are "very encouraging," a United Nations spokesman said today, after days of concern that a fresh upsurge of violence could abort renewed hopes for progress.
http://www.un.org/apps/news/story.asp?NewsID=13095&Cr=middle&Cr1=east
U.S. Adds Israel to the Iran Equation
Cheney, who often has delivered the Bush team's toughest warnings to foreign capitals, said Iran was "right at the top" of the administration's list of world trouble spots, and expressed concern that Israel "might well decide to act first" to destroy Iran's nuclear program. The Israelis would let the rest of the world "worry about cleaning up the diplomatic mess afterward,"
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=2026&ncid=2026&e=3&u=/latimests/20050121/ts_latimes/usaddsisraeltotheiranequation
With tensions high between Israel and Lebanon, Annan recommends renewal of UN force mandate
Recommending a six-month extension of the United Nations peace-monitoring force's mandate in the so-called Blue Line between Israel and Lebanon, Secretary-General Kofi Annan says two incidents in January decisively shattered a period of relative calm over the past six months.
http://www.un.org/apps/news/story.asp?NewsID=13093&Cr=lebanon&Cr1=
Voices from Abu Ghraib - The Injured Party
The following is excerpted testimony from a videotaped deposition of Hussein Mutar, entered into evidence by the prosecution in the court martial of Spc. Charles Graner, convened at Ford Hood, Texas. Mr. Mutar was an Iraqi prisoner arrested on suspicion of theft before the US invasion of Iraq and held in the encampment section of Abu-Ghraib in November 2003...
http://uruknet.info/?s1=2&p=9003&s2=21
Captors of Chinese would show 'mercy' if China bans nationals from Iraq: TV
A Chinese foreign ministry official, responding to the demand, told another pan-Arab news channel, Qatar-based Al-Jazeera, that Beijing had repeatedly warned its citizens against going to Iraq and the eight men had been abducted while on their way out of the country.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1515&ncid=1515&e=6&u=/afp/20050121/wl_mideast_afp/iraqchinahostages_050121172045
Reservist ready to refuse call-up
Speaking ahead of a press conference today, Lance Corporal George Solomou, from the London regiment of the Territorial Army, said: "I am not going to Iraq, point-blank. I am a conscientious objector to this war, and I am going to see how the army plays it from there. I would rather spend a year in prison than a minute in Iraq as part of an illegal war."
http://uruknet.info/?s1=2&p=8991&s2=21
Italian soldier killed in Iraq: report
The soldier was rushed to a hospital where he died of his wounds. Defense Minister Antonio Martino said in a statement he was "deeply saddened" by the news. The aircraft was on a patrol along the Euphrates river south of Nasiriyah when it drew fire.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1515&ncid=1515&e=20&u=/afp/20050121/wl_mideast_afp/iraqunrestitaly_050121135841
Bush Leaves Everyone Guessing
Bush used the words ''free," "freedom" and "liberty" 49 times in the speech, he didn't once use the words "terror" or "war" or "Iraq" -- even though his first term was defined by terror and war, and even though American blood was still being shed in Iraq as he spoke. The unanswered questions and things left unsaid are a major theme running through this morning's analyses and opinions.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/articles/A26409-2005Jan21.html
