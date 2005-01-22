January 22, 2005
Beilin: Gov't decision on Eest J'lem property is undemocratic
Responding to a report that the cabinet met in July 2004 and adopted a decision to expand the powers of the Custodian of Absentee Property to East Jerusalem, Yahad Chairman Yossi Beilin said Saturday that the decision equated to stealing property, and that it was undemocratic.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530467.html
Village of Biddu to Plant Olive Seedlings in Wall's Path on Monday
the community of Biddu in northwest Jerusalem will plant olive trees in the path of Israel's Apartheid Wall. The peaceful protest, organized by Biddu's popular committee, will also be joined by international and Israeli activists. Participants will gather at Biddu's Village Council at 11:00 AM on Monday and march to Biddu's farmland that is being bulldozed for Wall construction.
http://www.palsolidarity.org/DesktopModules/Articles/ArticlesView.aspx?tabID=0&alias=Rainbow&lang=en-US&ItemID=746&mid=10400
IDF troops kill Palestinian near West Bank separation fence
The soldiers who witnessed the Palestinian approaching the fence fired warning shots, initially towards the air and subsequently firing in the direction of his feet. Apparently, one of the shots wounded the Palestinian, who would die of his injuries. The Palestinian was unarmed. (Separation Fence = Apartheid Wall)
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530473.html
US must act to stop ethnic cleansing in Palestine
In a single day in early December, 117 ancient olive trees were ripped from the ground. The bulldozers reappeared on subsequent days to continue their assault. Steven Erlanger reported in the New York Times on 29 December that 650 trees, many of them 600 years old, had been uprooted. For the farmers whose livelihood depends upon olives, this is a catastrophe.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3547.shtml
The Rachel Corrie Rebuilding Campaign in Gaza
Please access the Page, and vote for it. For sake of success of the project, and it's reminding the world of the unjust Murder of Rachel Corrie,a nd the continuing silence?
http://www.globalgiving.com/dy/projrater/gpf.html?project=929
National Resistance Committees demand referendum on issues of Jerusalem and refugees
The Palestinian National Resistance Committees (NRC) demanded of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Abu Mazin, during a meeting on Friday, to hold a referendum on the issues of Jerusalem and the Palestinian refugees.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/Week4/012205/nrc.htm
Keep security and education separate
the job of the Shin Bet officer at the ministry has not been canceled. A representative of the secret service serves as a deputy supervisor of the Arab education department, involved in all the appointments of principals and teachers in the Arab sector schools with the authority to veto an appointment.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/529013.html
Action Alert: Help ISM Activist Brian Avery Attend his Hearing
US citizen Brian Avery has petitioned the Israeli Supreme court demanding a criminal investigation into his shooting that occurred on April 5, 2003 in Jenin. His petition will be heard by the court on the 28th of February, 2005.
http://groups.yahoo.com/group/palsolidarity/message/1124
Gaza Militants Dismiss Israel Truce Feeler
Israel signaled on Saturday it could ease back military operations against Palestinian militants if they halted attacks, but the guerrillas said only a full Israeli cease-fire could stop fighting.
http://www.reuters.com/newsArticle.jhtml?type=topNews&storyID=7399684
IDF troops detain Al Aqsa man suspected of murdering Israeli
Israel Defense Forces troops operating in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Friday arrested Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades militant Muhanad Salah Hussein, who the security establishment believes...
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530473.html
Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades ready for ceasefire with Israel
The group said in a statement that its conditions included that Israel announces a cessation of military operations, a halt to its policy of targetted assassination of militants and releases Palestinian prisoners.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1514&ncid=1312&e=4&u=/afp/20050122/wl_mideast_afp/mideastpalestinian_050122100835
Islamic Jihad: Calm Gaza Withdrawal Has a Price Tag
" Sharon wants to withdraw from Gaza in calm. If he wants calm, he has to pay the price" he added. Islamic Jihad Gaza leader Mohammed al-Hindi said Friday Israel should halt attacks and release Palestinian prisoners before his group consider halting attacks against Israelis.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/Week4/012205/IJ%20calm%20withdrawal%20has%20price%20tag.htm
Danish ambassador to visit tourist held on security charges
Denmark's Foreign Ministry announced Friday that Israel will allow its ambassador to Tel Aviv to visit the Danish national who was arrested for unspecified security violations, Israel Radio reported.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530162.html
U.S. Welcomes Palestinian Security Moves; Sending Envoy to Region
In the meantime, the Bush administration is sending the State Department's top Middle East envoy, William Burns, to the region to try to encourage what officials here say are positive moves by the new Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
http://english.chosun.com/w21data/html/news/200501/200501220003.html
Israel Lauds New Palestinian Leader for Moves to Stop Attacks
But he emphasized that the situation remained fragile, and that in the longer run, Mr. Abbas would have to dismantle the military structures of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Fatah's Al Aksa Martyrs Brigades, confiscate their weapons and destroy rocket factories.
http://www.nytimes.com/2005/01/23/international/middleeast/23mideast.html
Abbas 'within reach' of new Hamas ceasefire deal
But if the factions agree, Mr Abbas will then seek to entrench the ceasefire by asking the US, EU and Egypt to seek equally firm promises from Israel that it will play its part in ensuring that it will not collapse amid mutual recrimination, as did the short-lived truce he negotiated as Prime Minister in the summer of 2003.
http://news.independent.co.uk/world/middle_east/story.jsp?story=603454
Three Palestinian children transferred to Israeli hospitals
A special Magen David Adom vehicle equipped with an incubator transferred a week-old baby and a 9-day-old baby from the Erez Crossing to the hospital. Both babies suffer from heart malfunctions and are awaiting heart surgery. Later, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy, whose legs were dismembered, was also transferred to the hospital.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=530477&contrassID=1&subContrassID=1&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
Sharon coalition on borrowed time
"Sharon's coalition is hanging together by less than a thread. Even if he succeeds in getting Shas to join the government, he still won't have a majority for peace, because Shas is not very flexible about peace," he said.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3550.shtml
Background/ Hamas vs. Abbas: The lethal wild card, a profile
It won sweeping popular support with smoothly functioning social welfare agencies, a marked lack of corruption, a disciplined organization, and a military-industrial underground named for Iz al-Din al-Qassam, a Syrian-born militant who attacked Jewish villages in pre-State Palestine, killed by the British in 1935.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=529909&displayTypeCd=1&sideCd=1&contrassID=2
Suad Amiry's Book on Life in Palestine under Occupation Exposes Israeli Crazy-Makers
Though not yet released in America, “Sharon and My Mother-in-Law” has been translated into 11 languages and has won the prestigious Viareggio prize in Italy. Unable to purchase the book in America, I was able to easily access it from Amazon.com's UK website. It is also available through their Canadian website.
http://www.amin.org/eng/uncat/2005/jan/jan22.html
North and south
The declared intention: to learn "methodological lessons" from this process, which mainly took place from February to May 2000. But no document distributed by the IDF in January 2005 can be divorced, at least by implication, from the headache the army is suffering this year in anticipation of the evacuation of Gaza.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530089.html
Lording it over `liberated' territories
According to that order, a "military court and the administration of said military court shall act in accordance with the articles of the (Fourth) Geneva Convention of August 12, 1949, concerning the protection of civilians in wartime and shall observe the principles of legal procedures.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530083.html
No-man's land once again
From the convention emerged an Israeli success story of 50 years. Hundreds of immigrant families that arrived here with no possessions "made it," and in a big way: They established themselves economically and socially, acquired trades and professions, established homes and families, and gave their children and grandchildren a good education.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/530091.html
Water crisis makes life even worse for Baghdad residents
For the past five days, most of the city — particularly the western districts — has been without water. Added to a lack of electricity — the national grid is off more than it’s on — a crumbling mobile phone network, endless lines to get fuel and a daily dose of bombs and mortars, it has made it next to impossible to even think about coming elections.
http://uruknet.info/?s1=2&p=9038&s2=21
Chinese embassy in Iraq confirms hostages release
A videotape aired by Al-Arabiya said the Islamic Resistance Movement, Al-Numan Battalion, had decided to release the eight Chinese citizens as a goodwill gesture for the friendship between the two countries of Iraq and China.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/22/content_2494951.htm
15 Iraqi national guardsmen killed by militants in Iraq: website
Ansar al-Sunna, an Islamic group believed to have links with al-Qaida network, said its militants executed the 15 Iraqi soldiers who were kidnapped last week in Hit, a town 140 km northwest of Baghdad.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/22/content_2495886.htm
Official: Millions Transferred to Lebanon
The Iraqi Defense Ministry transferred hundreds of millions of dollars from the Iraqi Central Bank to a financial institution in Beirut to buy weapons but did so legally and with the knowledge of multinational authorities, a ministry official said Saturday.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=540&ncid=540&e=11&u=/ap/20050122/ap_on_re_mi_ea/iraq_money_transfer
Champion-turned-critic of US invasion in new row with Iraq officials
To the anger of anti-Iran hardliners within the government, the leading Iraqi cheerleader for the 2003 US-led invasion is now standing for January 30 elections on a common ticket with Iran-backed Shiite religious parties, despite his secular views, and is widely expected to win election.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1515&ncid=1515&e=4&u=/afp/20050122/wl_mideast_afp/iraquschalabiprofile_050122182916
