January 23, 2005
Israel seizes thousands of acres of Palestinian-owned land in Jerusalem
Israel has quietly seized large tracts of Jerusalem land owned by Palestinian residents of the West Bank after they were cut off from their property by Israel's separation barrier, lawyers of the landowners said. The land was taken after Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's government decided several months ago to enforce a long-dormant law that allows Israel to seize lands of Palestinians...
Racism at Its Highest Level
You live in a home in a city, your home is inherited through generations within your family, you never sold your home, you never left your home or your city, yet your home isn't yours anymore. This is the exact meaning of implementing the Absentee property law in East Jerusalem. On July 2004, decided in secrecy to implement the Absentee property law in East Jerusalem.
Beilin: Gov't decision on East J'lem property is undemocratic
MK Mohamed Barakeh (Hadash) said in response to the report that the decision is a new "war crime" committed by the Sharon government. The decision, Barakeh said, proves that, "Sharon's real disengagement is a disengagement from all accepted agreement for a final settlement."
Family of dead Gaza girl demands probe of IDF shooting
The petitioners are demanding a change of venue out of concern that the military prosecution may have approved the command to open fire, which they say was illegal. The High Court gave the military prosecution 10 days to respond to the petition.
Army kills a child near Qalqilia
Saturday evening, Israeli soldiers killed a child, near the village of Azzoun, near the northern West Bank of Qalqilia. A local source in Qalqilia reported that Taqi Al-Deen Khawla, 17, was killed near the annexation wall. The source stated that Khawala was suffering from mental disability. (Were the killed an Illegal Settler, then it'd be end to cease-fire! )
IDF uncovers largest weapons factory in Nablus in 3 years
Israel Defense Forces troops operating in Nablus before dawn on Sunday uncovered a weapons lab described as the largest discovered in the West Bank city in the past three years. Soldiers from the Haruv Battalion found 30 kilograms of explosives and three explosive belts in the lab.
Denmark's envoy meets Danish security suspect
The Danish Foreign Ministry issued a statement Sunday saying that the suspect "seemed to be okay," has been "under a lot of pressure because of the situation, and was happy to finally see a Danish government official and send greetings to his family in Denmark."
Sharon aide sees no final peace accord with Abbas
"On the major issues, Abu Mazen (Abbas) will not be able to compromise any more than (Yasser) Arafat. That being the case, it is clear that negotiating on a final accord now would be a recipe for disaster," Zalman Shoval told Reuters.
Palestine TV - Abbas says nearing ceasefire
"President Mahmoud Abbas has confirmed that the Palestinian national dialogue has made very great progress and he added that very soon an agreement in this regard will be reached," the television said in a statement.
Islamic Jihad: Israel to Decide on Ceasefire
One of the Islamic Jihad leaders Halid Al-Bac released an announcement stating that "A ceasefire depends on Israel's acceptance of the conditions of the Palestinian people. It is up to Israel now to decide."
Palestinians deny truce deal but say ready for calm
"What Mofaz said was incorrect. We reiterated that the movement has expressed its readiness to study the issue of calm seriously but there will be no calm without a price and a calm will not be accepted unless there is a clear commitment from the occupation to stop all sorts of aggression," Sami Abu Zuhri of Hamas...
Palestinians Hint New Calm to Last at Least a Month
Palestinian militants signaled on Sunday they would help maintain calm in Gaza for at least a month but denied Israeli reports they had agreed to a cease-fire at the behest of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Two more Palestinian groups join truce offer
The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) on Saturday expressed their readiness for cooperation with new Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbasin reaching a truce with Israel.
Palestinian militants say ball in Israel's court on truce
"Mofaz's statement that we have reached a ceasefire is incorrect," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP. "Our position is that the Israeli occupation should first commit itself to a ceasefire. After that we have no objections about dealing with this subject positively."
Sharon's Warning to Militants If They Disrupt Gaza Calm
“After a long period of Palestinian terror and vigorous activity of the security forces against the terror, it is quiet,” Sharon said at the start of the meeting. “I hope that maybe the quiet will continue and if not, the army and the security forces will continue to do all that is necessary to lift the threat from the residents here.”
Bank Leumi won't pay Holocaust victims' heirs
Bank Leumi, which holds most of the accounts of Jews who perished in the Holocaust, does not intend to pay the money it owes the survivors and victims' heirs at this stage. The bank made this clear despite the publication of the parliamentary inquiry commission on this matter last week. (Zionist = Anti-Semite ? )
Beilin: Gov't Decision on EJ property is Robbery
Beilin, who served as Justice Minister under former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, also said that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon did what no government has done before. "Neither from the left nor from the right, no one dared to do this, to take the property rights of Palestinians in East Jerusalem," Beilin said.
PA town gets female mayor
It was her husband Majdi al-Rahimi, a Popular Front member, who suggested she run for the council. She says he has been praying and fasting for a decade at the PA jail in Jericho. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in planning the assassination of then-tourism minister Rehavam Ze'evi.
Israel charts anti-Semitism rise in Russia, Britain
"A central cause: years of hostile reporting and commentary about Israel in the British press now is spilling over into the street," the report said in apparent reference to coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. ( According to BBC report, majority of Britons belive that Israel is under Palestinian Occupation )
Ben-Eliezer to declare run for head of Labor Party
Ben-Eliezer served for two years as Labor chairman and led the campaign to bring the party into Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's first government. During the past several months, however, polls were not particular in his favor and it appeared as if his support within the party was dropping.
Analysis: Israel pleasantly surprised by Abbas
Arafat enjoyed greater political power and legitimacy than Abbas, and the PA security forces were better organized early in the conflict than they are now. Yet Arafat never took even the minimal steps that Abbas has now taken.
Abbas's Surprising Success
Also, Abbas, and for various reasons, arrived to power enjoying the backing of the most powerful international powers. Standing on such a solid international base, Abbas became immune against much of the Israeli pressure his processor, Yasser Arafat, was subjected to.
Protesters call for PM's resignation over policy of restraint
Police and the Shin Bet security service allowed the demonstration to go ahead on a nearby street but barred protestors from approaching the actual location of the cabinet meeting. There were also clashes between Shin Bet security service personnel and journalists attempting to cover the cabinet meeting.
New immigrants' problems don't end when they die
Giorgio was Christian Orthodox, like thousands of immigrants from former Soviet Union. Apparently, dying in Israel is no easier for new immigrants and their families than many other absorption issues. This is because most local authorities have not established a civil or non-Jewish cemetery, despite the law requiring them to do so.
Israeli joker in the Iranian poker game
Cheney is not worried about the Israeli context, nor is he warning Israel not to act without coordination with Washington. He is using the possibility of an Israeli operation against Iran to threaten Tehran, while shaking off American responsibility for that kind of escalation.
A week ahead of Iraq election, Zarqawi calls for all-out war
The voice attributed to Zarqawi in an audiotape message posted on an Islamic website said the January 30 election was a "wicked trap aimed at putting the Rafidha (a derogatory term for Shiites) in the seat of power in Iraq," "We have declared all-out war on this wicked course," said the voice on the 45-minute tape
In the Penal Colony
Alberto Gonzales's nomination to succeed John Ashcroft as Attorney General put the Abu Ghraib torture scandal back on the front pages, since he was directly implicated, as White House counsel, in the formulation of policies authorizing and justifying the mistreatment of prisoners that paved the road to Abu Ghraib.
Allawi party official killed: Zarqawi
"Your brothers in the al-Qaeda organisation in the Land of Two Rivers (Iraq) managed to assassinate Salem Jaafar al-Kanani, secretary of the traitor Allawi," the statement said. The authenticity of the statement could not be confirmed.
U.S. Soldier Killed on Patrol in Iraq
There have been daily clashes between U.S. forces and insurgents in the city in recent weeks. The military has increased troop strength in the area and has launched frequent overnight arrest raids to try to rein in guerillas before next weekend's elections in Iraq.
