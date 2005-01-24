January 24, 2005
'Land grab' fears for Jerusalem
Israeli lawyers acting for owners described the policy as a "land grab". Thousands of Palestinians who possess land in East Jerusalem could lose ownership of their property. Some in Bethlehem and Beit Jalla lost rights to their land in August after it was cut off by the West Bank barrier.
"Palestinians Under the New Israeli 'Disengagement Plan'"
It highlights the ways in which four main construction projects—the building of new settlements and the expansion of existing settlements; the construction of more settlers-only "by-pass" road; the building of a system of bridges (for settlers) and tunnels (for Palestinians); and the setting up of industrial zones that will be sites for exploiting impoverished Palestinian labor—combine today with the Apartheid Wall into a plan for the full Bantustanization of the Palestinian people.
You Pick the Houses, I'll Send the Bulldozers'
Israeli media sources quoted two army officers, who took part in Khan Younis operation, as expressing serious worries over the unrestrained use of force, with authority to demolish homes residing in the hands of low-ranking officers. Human rights organization B'Tselem counts 2,400 demolished homes in the Gaza Strip, saying it was clear that the destruction is part of planned policy.
Barghouthi: “Seize fire should include a complete halt of Israeli military aggression”
Dr. Mustafa Barghouthi, Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative, said that any seize fire agreement reached with Israeli should include halting the construction of the annexation wall, removing the erected sections of the Wall, and removing the military checkpoint and closures over the Palestinian areas.
Israel may seize "absentee" Arab land in Jerusalem
Under the 1950 law, West Bank Palestinians with property in East Jerusalem could be labelled absentee landowners, allowing the state to confiscate their property without compensation. "There is an intention to do that. It hasn't been approved yet. That's all. There are discussions about this law," a senior Israeli official told Reuters, declining further comment. ( if US shows no Red Light, then it's green )
Settlement slated for evacuation said to have doubled size
Settlers told the radio that they have received donations to refurbish caravans at the site, because government budgets to Sa Nur have been frozen, and the Defense Ministry has barred entry to new caravans.
Ya'alon awaits two reports on house demolitions
Two major generals are soon to submit conclusions to Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon on an issue called "explosive" by military sources: the demolition of Palestinian homes in the territories, primarily the massive razing of dwellings in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Arab birthrate drops, first time in years
According to the Finance Ministry, the drop in birthrate is a clear result of the cutbacks in child support allocations over the past two years, although the cutbacks were driven by economic, not demographic reasons. A senior Finance Ministry official said Israel is subject to an internal demographic threat, and that now "we are reversing the graph, to defend the Jewish majority in the country."
Three handicapped residents targeted by military fire in Qalqilia
In less than a month, Israeli soldiers shot three handicapped residents in the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia and the surrounding villages killing one and injuring two others. On Saturday, Israeli soldiers killed Taqi Ad-Deen Al-Khouli, 17, in the village of Azzoun, near Qalqilia, after claiming that he was in an area near the annexation Wall;
IOF Arrests 3 Citizens Including Policeman in WB
In Ramallah, Israeli troops rolled into Aaboud village, located northern the city and arrested two citizens after storming their houses, locals said. Nine Israeli military vehicles broke into the village, besieged the house of Waleed Awad 17, and Abdullah al-Barghouty 20...
General Assembly marks 60th anniversary of liberation of Nazi death camps
Before the day-long session, Mr. Annan and his wife, Nane, hosted a coffee reception for death camp survivors and other distinguished guests, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. ( Elie Wiesel, calling Palestinian acts "Crimes Against Humanity"! Supporting Sharon & his policies )
Annan drops UNRWA head after US, Israeli campaign
Secretary-General Kofi Annan has decided not to reappoint the head of the UN relief agency for Palestinians because of a long campaign against him by Israel and the United States, UN officials said on Wednesday.
Israel and the UN: Promising beginnings
Israel's relations with the UN, since it recognized the state's existence in 1948, have gone up and down. Israel still draws fire in every forum of the UN, where its adversaries enjoy a majority.
Palestinians agree on cool-off period
"Firstly, to give the Palestinian Authority an opportunity to negotiate for Palestinian safety and security. "Secondly, to ease the confrontation with Israel as an introduction to reach a long-term truce if Israel offers a positive commitment to cease its aggression by withdrawing from Palestinian land, releasing all political detainees and removing checkpoints."
No need for Israel to respond to any Palestinian truce: Netanyahu
"I don't see why Israel must give something," Netanyahu told army radio. "They must give something." "They are the side that transgressed. They are the side that tried to use terror to press for the terrible results that they sought." ( They are the creators of Zionism/Occupation/Settlements/WMD/Aparthied...? )
Israeli military open to truce with Palestinians
The announcement, by Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and his defence minister, Shaul Mofaz, came as Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said he was closing in on a truce deal with Islamic militants and called on Israel to respond positively to a truce.
Weisglass to Washington next week
The Israeli radio reported that Sharon’s advisor, Dove Weisglass is heading to Washington next week to prepare for Sharons’ visit scheduled to late March or early April. Weisglass will meet Condoleezza Rice, which will be officially assigned to her position next week.
Knesset panel to urge boosting settler compensation
A subcommittee of the Knesset Finance committee will recommend that the government increase by millions of shekels funds allocated toward compensating settlers evacuated from their homes under the disengagement plan, Israel Radio said. ( compensating Illegal Settlers! )
PA police ordered to prevent Qassams at any cost
Our orders are to prevent fire at any cost, even if we have to shoot, but we have to receive approval for that from the battalion commander or one of the senior officers. If a cell of militants who are ready to fire is observed, police have orders to move in quickly, seize weapons and prevent the firing. Only if met with resistance may they ask permission to shoot.
Likud MK demands to force extremist group out of the party
The petition is follows a manifesto, written by the movements' members and distributed in thousands of copies, saying that nonviolent civil disobedience and refusal is the only way to respond to Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's disengagement plan.
From enemy to partner
We've already been down this road before. The prime minister, with or without a cautionary note from Washington, decides to demonstrate restraint in the event of a terrorist bombing/Qassam, the Israel Defense Forces withdraws its troops from an urban settlement (Bethlehem - remember?) and hands responsibility for the act of terror back to the Palestinian Authority.
US media silent over massive East Jerusalem land grab
The reader is not reminded about how Ariel Sharon used to insist on seven days of quiet before he returned to the so-called "negotiating table", and that when he got two whole months of quiet in the summer of 2003, thanks to Mahmoud Abbas's efforts, Mr. Sharon went out of his way to sabotage the unilateral cease-fire with spectacular assassinations.
Israeli Arab cleared of failing to prevent bus bombing
"It has been a very difficult two and a half years," she said following her acquittal on Monday. "But I trusted that this is how it would end. I will not celebrate today, because of the bereaved families. I have a friend who was killed...
The `demographic scarecrow'
The Arab population in Israel numbers 1.36 million, about 20 percent of the general population. Last week the Central Bureau of Statistics published data on Israel's Muslim community, which constitutes 82 percent of the Arab population. The data expressly prove that demographics is not a scarecrow.
A fragile and flimsy chance
Hamas is demanding a change in the electoral system (from the regional system used currently in the PA, to elections according to the system used in Israel, which allows small political parties to succeed). Al-Zahar's remarks confirm what has been known for some time - that Hamas is setting out to become a political party that wants to gain control.
Tali Fahima released to house arrest
Fahima was arrested nearly six months ago. Her defense attorney, Samadar Ben-Natan argues that the state has reversed itself. When Fahima was arrested, Ben-Natan states, investigative bodies said there was not enough evidence for a standard indictment. Fahima was thus placed under administrative detention.
Dagan: Egypt, Syria have nuclear programs, as well as Iran
The head of the Mossad intelligence service, Meir Dagan, warned Monday that there are signs that several Middle East states other than Iran - including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Syria - are at varying stages of development of nuclear programs.
Iraqi insurgents saving up for major attack-US general
"We think it's a calm before the storm, that they're unable to sustain the level of attacks that they've had, but they're saving up for something more spectacular in the days proceeding elections and on election day," Lessel said.
US plans 'robot troops' for Iraq
The US military is planning to deploy robots armed with machine-guns to wage war against insurgents in Iraq. Eighteen of the 1m-high robots, equipped with cameras and operated by remote control, are going to Iraq this spring, the Associated Press reports.
