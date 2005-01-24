

| Today in Palestine! 24 - Jan - 2005 |

| www.TheHeadlines.Org |

\\------------------------------------------------// //------------------------------------------------\\\\------------------------------------------------//



'Land grab' fears for Jerusalem

Israeli lawyers acting for owners described the policy as a "land grab". Thousands of Palestinians who possess land in East Jerusalem could lose ownership of their property. Some in Bethlehem and Beit Jalla lost rights to their land in August after it was cut off by the West Bank barrier.