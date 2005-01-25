January 25, 2005
Israel resumes work on illegal wall
Israeli bulldozers have resumed work on one of the most controversial sections of the illegal separation wall deep in the northern West Bank. The work began on Monday after an eight-month pause when the construction was halted by a court order. Palestinian security sources in Salfit town, which lies just to the south of the Jewish settlement of Ariel, said three bulldozers began work in the late morning, clearing land belonging to Salfit and to the neighbouring village of Iskaka.
The Writing on the Wall: Maha Abu Dayyeh
My office is close to my house—I just walk across the street. Now, the Wall ends just before the intersection of where I cross. When its construction is completed, I will have to drive all the way through Qalandia checkpoint, turn right around, and cross the check point again and go to Dahiet Al-Barid, before I can get to my office.
East Jerusalemites will need permits to visit Ramallah
By then, the separation wall in the area, a series of tall cement plates that he calls a "barrier," will be completed. The Qalandiya checkpoint will be moved off the Jerusalem-Ramallah road and upgraded into a terminal.
Resumption of barrier sparks first row with Israel since Abbas election
As hundreds of demonstrators protested against building work on the section near the settlement of Ariel, Qorei said Israel had sent a clear message with such a provocative move at a time when Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas is trying to put an end to four years of violence.
Israel considers Gaza-W.Bank train for Palestinians
They said Vice Premier Shimon Peres plans to ask the World Bank to help raise funding for the project if it is approved, seeing a train link as a way to counter charges that Israel will effectively maroon Gaza Palestinians when it quits the occupied strip later this year.
Israel kills Palestinian as Abbas acts
The body of a Palestinian teenager, shot dead by Israeli troops, has been recovered, while Mahmud Abbas sends bulldozers into Gaza to demolish illegal buildings in a crackdown on the resistance. The victim, whose identity was not immediately known, had been shot on Monday evening in a closed military zone around the settlement of Netzarim
Citizen killed in GS, another in WB
In the West Bank city of Hebron, Yasser al-Jabareen 30, died Tuesday of wounds he sustained a month ago. Al-Jabareen was shot with live bullet in the head and was clinically dead until he passed away today morning, according to medics.
Brigadier Jaber: “P.A security is ready to carry out its responsibilities in the West Bank”
Brigadier Ismail Jaber, head of the Palestinian National Security said during a visit to Jenin and its refugee camp, north of the West Bank , that the P.A security is ready and receive it full responsibilities if the Israeli army withdraws.
Hamas says dialogue with Abbas achieves substantial progress
"The negotiations with Abu Mazen (Abbas) have produced real results that will soon be released," he said, stressing that whether a truce could be reached depends on Israel's reactions.
IDF, Palestinian officials meet over south Gaza deployment
Israeli and Palestinian military officials met Tuesday evening to discuss deployment of Palestinian police in southern Gaza, Army Radio reported. The possible broader deployment comes just days after PA police took up positions in northern Gaza to prevent militants from firing rockets at Israel.
US envoy to meet Abbas for truce talks on ceasefire
The US envoy to the Middle East, William Burns, is expected to arrive in Jerusalem tomorrow to discuss an appeal by the new Palestinian leadership for American support in securing Israeli respect for a ceasefire. Mr Burns is due to meet the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, on Thursday.
PNA hopes US envoy's visit can reactivate quartet's role
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Tuesday that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) hopes US Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East William Burns' visit could reactivate the role of the quartet committee.
Palestinian forces demolish Gaza homes
A policeman in command of the operation said he was acting in accord with an order from new Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, to remove structures built illegally on government land.
Abbas looks to build up diplomatic pressure on Israel on first foreign trip
Mahmud Abbas is to embark this week on the first foreign trip by a Palestinian leader for over three years, heading to Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and Russia, in a bid to build up international pressure on Israel. While his predecessor Yasser Arafat was effectively confined to his West Bank headquarters for the last three years of his life
Hamas leader says his group is ready for conditional truce with Israel
Hamas is prepared to accept a temporary truce with Israel, but on condition that the Israelis halt their targeted killings and release all Palestinian prisoners, the leader of the Palestinian resistance group said on Tuesday.
Assad: Russian missiles would not pose threat to Israel
"This is a defensive, air defense, weapon," Assad told students during a visit to the Moscow State Institute for International Relations, the Interfax news agency reported. "If Israel is against us buying it, it means it wants to invade our airspace. The Israeli stance is illogical."
IDF reviving psychological warfare unit
The psychological warfare unit was dramatically reduced five years ago, but during the war with the Palestinians, the army grew frustrated with the difficulty of influencing Palestinian opinion in the territories - indeed, of even finding a way of communicating with the population.
PM vows Knesset rulings will be fully implemented
He went on to say that "unfortunately, the last year has seen an increase in calls threatening Israel's democracy, [calls] that publicly reveal various bodies' refusal to accept democratic decisions made by the Knesset."
Ya'alon awaits two reports on Rafah house demolitions
A committee headed by Major General Udi Shani examined the effectiveness of destroying houses as a deterrent, but its work expanded to include an examination of military conduct in this area during major operations such as May's Operation Rainbow in Rafah.
UK Muslims to boycott Holocaust day
Britain's main Islamic group said it should be called Genocide Memorial Day and commemorate all mass killings, including in Bosnia, Rwanda and Palestine. "Israel has also committed mass killings," said Inayat Bunglawala, spokesman for the Muslim Council of Britain.
Arab leaders to meet in Algiers March 22-23
Moussa, the Arab League's secretary general, met with Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to discuss the agenda of the summit, then announced the exact date. It has been known the summit would be held in March but the date of the gathering was not official.
Israeli trench bid: security vs. homes
Digging the 2.5 mile-long trench ( see map ) promises to hit the Palestinian population hard. Israeli officials have given various estimates of the number of Palestinian homes that would be demolished for the project, ranging from a few dozen to as many as 3,000.
Don't call him a collaborator
Abu Mazen is known for his clear and decisive position not only against the Qassams but against any use of violence in the struggle against Israel. His position on the matter has been known since the start of the intifada, and he did not hesitate to express it in public.
Calder awarded for Mid-East service
IT'S a far cry from Mackay in central Queensland to the edge of a refugee camp in the war-torn Gaza Strip. Dr Calder today received Australia's highest civil award with her appointment as a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) for her humanitarian services in the Middle East.
Iraqi forces torturing detainees: Human Rights Watch
"Unlawful arrest, long-term incommunicado detention, torture and other ill-treatment of detainees (including children) by Iraqi authorities have become routine and commonplace," the group said in a 94-page report entitled, "The New Iraq? Torture and Ill-treatment of Detainees in Iraqi Custody," released Monday ( http://hrw.org/reports/2005/iraq0105/ ).
U.S. Hostage Pleads for His Life in Iraq
In the video, hostage Roy Hallums spoke slowly, rubbing his hands as he sat with the barrel of the rifle inches from his head. He said he had been arrested by a "resistance group" because "I have worked with American forces." He appealed to Arab leaders, including Libya's Moammar Gadhafi, to save his life.
More GIs to Accompany Iraqis Under Plan
U.S. commanders are devising a plan for as many as 10,000 soldiers and Marines to accompany Iraqi units as advisers and trainers, a substantial increase from the few thousand doing such work now, defense officials say.
Bush Wants $80B More for Iraq, Afghan Wars
Three senior administration officials said the White House would request $80 billion for the wars, or a bit more, soon after Bush submits his budget for fiscal 2006 to lawmakers on Feb. 7. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the program has not yet been announced, said $75 billion of it would be for U.S. military costs
