January 26, 2005
Rachel Corrie Rebuilding Campaign in Gaza nominated in GlobalGiving.com competition
The Rachel Corrie Rebuilding Campaign in Gaza has been nominated for a GlobalGiving.com competition. Through January 27th, at www.globalgiving.com/cb/gpf/pr/1000/proj929a.html , people throughout the world can vote online and rate the entries they deem best.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3558.shtml
IDF asks AG to okay wider Philadelphi route
The Israel Defense Forces have asked Attorney General Menachem Mazuz for permission to clear completely a 300-meter-wide strip along the Gazan-Egyptian border. This would require the demolition of hundreds of Palestinian houses in Rafah.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=531978&contrassID=1&subContrassID=5&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
Israel plans to raze more Gaza homes
The demolitions could leave between 3000 and 10,000 Palestinians homeless and exacerbate the environmental disaster already wrought by more than four years of Israeli bulldozing and demolition. The Israeli army says the demolitions are necessary to protect soldiers patrolling the Gaza-Egypt border.
http://english.aljazeera.net/NR/exeres/0B8E1585-9035-4BEC-A38F-4B58568EF966.htm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian girl
Israeli occupation soldiers have shot and killed a three-year-old girl inside her home in central Gaza, eyewitnesses and medical sources said. Rahma Ibrahim Abu Shamas was reportedly inside her home in Dair al-Balah in central Gaza on Wednesday when a bullet struck her in the head, killing her instantly.
http://english.aljazeera.net/NR/exeres/A5EBA628-E4D7-4EE4-9198-F235227A7C7E.htm
Hamas man killed in W. Bank; Al-Aqsa threatens to end truce
Following the raid, the Al-Aqsa Brigades threatened to scrap the de facto cease-fire if the Israeli military did not halt raids against their members within 24 hours. The incident came hours after Israeli officials hinted at a change in assassination policy
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/532311.html
Settlers attack Palestinian officials
Jewish settlers attacked a car carrying a Palestinian security delegation which had just met with their Israeli counterparts at the Tufah crossing on Wednesday. Palestinian officials were forced to return from the talks in military vehicles and others returned on foot as their vehicle had been damaged during the meeting.
http://english.aljazeera.net/NR/exeres/DFBF31E1-B3C8-469F-9B51-D3AC1266E3A0.htm
Israel to curb movement of Jerusalem Palestinians
Israel plans to restrict the movement of Palestinians living in Jerusalem, a move it says is for their own safety but that Palestinians say could strengthen Israel's hold on the holy city and hinder peacemaking.
http://www.alertnet.org/thenews/newsdesk/L25270421.htm
Israeli psychological warfare unit set up
The Israeli army is set to activate a special psychological warfare unit (PWU) whose main role is to "disseminate disinformation" and "carefully manipulated information" about Iran and other countries in the Middle East deemed to be "hostile".
http://www.aljazeera.com/me.asp?service_ID=6900
Israel to hand security control to PA in four major WB cities in two weeks
The Palestinian cabinet Minister Sa'eb Ereikat met with the chief of the Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's bureau Dov Weisglass met on Wednesday in Jerusalem to discuss the transfer of control to the PA.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/week4/012605/control-handover.htm
Researchers find rare exchange of letters from 5th century Gaza Strip
Swiss researchers have uncovered a rare exchange of letters written in ancient Greek during the fifth century in what is now the Gaza Strip, the University of Fribourg said on Monday."They have helped us to learn about people that we knew nothing about until now,"
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/article.asp?edition_id=10&categ_id=4&Article_id=12069
Examiner ad demonizes Palestinian children
The Electronic Intifada calls on its readers to protest an advertisement for the San Francisco Examiner and Washington Examiner newspapers demonizing Palestinian children. The advertisment appeared in the 24 January 2005 of Media Week , a trade publication.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3559.shtml
PA, Hamas Agree to Reform PLO
All Palestinian factions including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who are not represented in the PLO, will be represented in the newly proposed leadership council. PA sources also reported that Hamas has agreed to run candidates in the PA's parliamentary elections in July
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/week4/012605/pa-hamas.htm
Israel and Palestinians Near Peace Summit Deal
Israel agreed to suspend targeted killings of Palestinian militants yet, in the West Bank, Israeli troops shot and killed a militant and seriously wounded two others in an arrest raid in the town of Qalqiliya.
http://news.scotsman.com/latest.cfm?id=4051514
Israel to restart contact with Abbas "quickly"
Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon has decided to resume political contact "very quickly" with the Palestinian leadership, Israel's Public Radio reported Wednesday.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/26/content_2511065.htm
PNA slams UN decision not to renew relief chief's term
In a communique, the PNA demanded UN Secretary General Kofi Annan to retreat his decision that came under pressures of the United States and Israel.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/26/content_2511982.htm
Albright: Palestinians can't expect more than in 2000
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, a key figure in talks that came close to an Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement, on Wednesday said Palestinians could not expect more from a deal than was offered in 2000.
http://www.alertnet.org/thenews/newsdesk/L26359618.htm
Sharon boosts Abbas ceasefire bid by moving on militants' key demands
But the factions have said they will not announce a halt to their campaign of attacks until Israel reciprocates by ending its military operations in the occupied territories, halting targeted killings of militants and starting to release the 8,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.
http://www.turkishpress.com/news.asp?ID=36449
The rise of Israel's pious
Inside a stone citadel atop a panoramic hilltop, prospective Israeli soldiers at the Beit Yatir religious military prep school consult the Talmud on whether they should follow orders to evacuate settlements in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
http://www.csmonitor.com/2005/0126/p06s01-wome.html?s=hns
PA: Sharon-Abbas summit to be held within two weeks
Breaking a freeze in diplomatic contacts, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's senior advisor Dov Weisglass met Wednesday with Palestinian Authority Cabinet Minister Saeb Erekat to discuss the transfer of four West Bank cities to Palestinian security control.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/531967.html
U.S. wants Syria to back Palestinian-Israeli moves
Burns said he and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage had encouraged Syria during a visit there this month to support what Burns said was the most promising opportunity for progress in the Palestinian and Israeli peace process for years.
http://www.alertnet.org/thenews/newsdesk/L26194910.htm
US will do all to exploit 'most promising' Mideast peace chance: envoy
"The US is determined to do everthing we can to contribute to the opportunity of progress between the Palestinians and Israel," William Burns said following talks with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. "We agreed that we have the most promising opportunity for progress for several years," he added.
http://news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&u=/afp/20050126/wl_mideast_afp/mideastusegypt_050126155848
Promoting an alternative image of the Arab world
Last December, the renowned poet Darwish was given the Principal Prince Claus Award worth 100,000 euros in the Netherlands for his powerful and world-famous poetry that depicts his life as an exile and his desire for his native country.
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/article.asp?edition_id=10&categ_id=4&article_id=12068
An Iron Wall of Colonization
Israel has made it clear that the first thing it expects of the new Palestinian leader is for him to bring the Palestinian population under control: a mission that, in order to demonstrate his good behavior, he has already zealously taken up by deploying his security forces in order to protect Israel from attack by Palestinians (rather than the other way around).
http://www.counterpunch.org/makdisi01262005.html
Israel ready to expel BBC reporter
The government says no new visa will be issued until Wilson agrees to sign a letter acknowledging that he deliberately defied Israeli law, apologising and promising that it will not happen again. BBC sources say that the corporation is unwilling to agree to such a move, in which case Wilson will be barred from Israel indefinitely.
http://www.guardian.co.uk/israel/Story/0,2763,1398641,00.html
EU looks to boost its image in Israel
The European Union's new ambassador to Israel, Ramiro Cibrian-Uzal, said he plans to make a concerted effort to improve the EU's image here. An Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement is a "strategic priority" for the EU right now, he continued, but the union believes that its desire for peace complements its friendship with Israel.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=531968&contrassID=1&subContrassID=1&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
Ticking intelligence bomb
Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu: I, for example, brought three children into the world, out of a strategic decision reached together with my wife, according to which the struggle with people like you has to be based on quality, not quantity.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/531935.html
Russia writes off $9.8 billion of Syrian debt
In a sign Moscow was ready to take its relations with Syria to a new level, Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said Russia had agreed to write off 73 percent - $9.8 billion - of Syria's net debts to Moscow. It was unclear what Moscow, whose influence waned in the Middle East after the collapse of the Soviet Union, would get in return
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/article.asp?edition_id=10&categ_id=2&article_id=12098
Settlers Compensation payments to add One Billion to State Deficit
Demands by Israel Knesset members to add NIS 500 million NIS in compensation for Gush Kativ settlers and settlers of the four small northern West Bank outposts and businesses to be evacuated in the unilateral disengagement plan will add around NIS 1 billion to the 2005 budget deficit.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/week4/012605/state-deficit.htm
U.S. Helicopter Crash in Iraq Kills 31 in Deadliest Day of War
A helicopter crash in Iraq killed 31 Marines, the top U.S. commander in the Middle East said in Washington, in the single deadliest incident suffered by the U.S. military since the March 2003 invasion. Five other members of the American military were killed in separate attacks today north and west of the capital Baghdad.
http://www.bloomberg.com/apps/news?pid=10000087&sid=aNpYKyb6s5Kk&refer=top_world_news
