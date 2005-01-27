January 27, 2005
| Today in Palestine! 27 - Jan - 2005 |
| www.TheHeadlines.Org |
\\------------------------------------------------//
Rightist MK: Fire AG for letting non-Jews buy JNF land
National Union MK Aryeh Eldad called Thursday for the dismissal of Menachem Mazuz after the attorney general decided that all land managed by the Israel Lands Administration, including land owned by the Jewish National Fund, must be marketed without discrimination or limits
http://www.haaretzdaily.com/hasen/spages/532493.html
Palestinian official says Israel agrees to release 900 prisoners
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that during a meeting held in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Israel accepted most of Palestinian demands, including operating Gaza Airport and constructing a sea port in Gaza.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/28/content_2517172.htm
Villagers of Huwwara Complain of Continuous Settlers Attacks
Palestine News Network (PNN) reported on Thursday that dozens of villagers from Huwwara, south of Nablus , complain of the continuous settlers attacks against them and their family farmlands.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/Week4/012705/HuwwaraV.htm
The landgrab continues
When I toured Green Line villages to observe the Palestinian presidential election on Jan. 9, I saw Israeli cranes and bulldozers poised to carry on with construction on other sections of the wall in the Ariel neighbourhood. It was clear that Israel is determined to go ahead with this project.
http://jordantimes.com/thu/opinion/opinion2.htm
Prisoner Burns to Death in Israeli Prison
They added that they got up in panic as they smell of the burning tent. Prisoners had to extinguish the fire with hands, using cooking pots and gallons, for Israeli prison guard did not respond to the burning of the tent.
http://english.wafa.ps/body.asp?field=tech_news&id=2067
Municipal elections kicks off in Gaza
Sources at the Palestinian Central Elections Committee (CEC) said that 90,000 Palestinians aged above 18 in Gaza have the right to vote. A total of 414 candidates, among them 68 women, are vying for 118 municipal council seats.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/27/content_2516127.htm
Child dies of wounds sustained earlier in Ramallah
The source stated that Marwan Ghaleb Abu Alawi, 13, died of his wounds, while Saleh Daoud Abu Alawi, 11, who was also injured in the blast, remained in critical condition suffering of deep burns and serious injuries.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/Week4/012705/child-Ramallah.htm
Israel can't leave anyone to die in the sick bed
In the meantime, what will happen to the cancer patient from Gaza who needs his daily radiation treatment at Hadassah University Hospital in Jerusalem? He will stand all day in line at the Philadelphi crossing point on his way to the nearest hospital. In Cairo.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/532488.html
UN envoy: Israel will still be occupier after pullout
Israel's planned pullout from the Gaza Strip will not change its status as an occupying power in the territory, according to the Geneva convention, the UN special human rights envoy for the occupied territories said in a report publicized Thursday.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/532868.html
IDF troops kill Palestinian in Gaza
They said that a 14-year-old boy who stood nearby was also wounded by the gunfire. An Israel Defense Forces source confirmed the raid and said troops shot a militant who fled in a vehicle to avoid arrest. (This will have no influence in future failure of cease-fire!)
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/532311.html
Israeli army continue attacks on Palestinians
Israeli army troops continued to attack and arrest Palestinians despite a de facto ceasefire by the Palestinian militant group to allow the negotiation of a truce dealwith Israel.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/27/content_2515869.htm
Hamas vows anti-corruption drive as Gaza tastes local democracy
The radical Islamist movement Hamas will make its first major foray into the Palestinian political process today when it takes part in local elections in its Gaza stronghold on an anti-corruption ticket.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1515&ncid=1515&e=16&u=/afp/20050127/wl_mideast_afp/mideastpalestinianvotemunicipalgaza_050127081937
Sharon, Abbas Summit in Two Weeks
Sharon's aides said that the prime minister has reservations about declarations over a mutual cease-fire, preferring practical agreements instead. Israeli sources said that Palestinian delegates made no demands such as freeing Marwan Barghouti or halting construction of the separation fence (Apartheid Wall)
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/week4/012705/sharon-abbas.htm
Palestinians ban citizens from carrying weapons in new step to rein in violence
In the next step to impose order, the Palestinian security forces were preparing to move into the volatile southern Gaza Strip to prevent rocket and other attacks into Israel, extending their control from the northern part of Gaza, where they deployed earlier.
http://www.cbc.ca/cp/world/050127/w012726.html
PA begins southern Gaza deployment
According to the report, hundreds of armed security personnel began deploying between the central Gaza refugee camps and the southern Gaza districts of Khan Yunis, Rafah and the Philadelphi route.
http://www.jpost.com/servlet/Satellite?pagename=JPost/JPArticle/ShowFull&cid=1106796049396
Sharon 'pleased' with moves by Palestinian leader to end violence
"There's no doubt that Abu Mazen (Abbas) has begun to work," he told the Yediot Aharonot daily. "I am very pleased with what I hear about what is going on the Palestinian side, and I very much want to work with him to make progress."
http://www.channelnewsasia.com/stories/afp_world/view/129425/1/.html
US encouraged by steps taken by Abbas: envoy
US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs William Burns said here on Thursday the United States is encouraged by the steps taken by newly-elected Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. ( Both "Occupier & VETOer" sattisfied?!? )
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/27/content_2516540.htm
Rice expected to visit Mideast in early February
"The new secretary of state, Dr. Rice, whom the president has just announced will be traveling to the region (at) the beginning of February, is committed to doing what she can" to promote Middle East peace, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Satterfield told a conference.
http://www.alertnet.org/thenews/newsdesk/N27665948.htm
Security officials: PA police deploying in south Gaza
The Palestinian Authority began deploying its forces on Thursday afternoon in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. The deployment was set for Thursday morning but was delayed for technical reasons. An additional deployment is planned to take place across from Rafah.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/532982.html
Israel Agrees 'In Principle' to W.Bank Pullback -Dahlan
Dahlan said there was no final deal made on the Israeli pullback from Palestinian cities in the territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war, but that the details would likely be decided in a meeting next week.
http://olympics.reuters.com/newsArticle.jhtml?type=topNews&storyID=7455206
Abbas: 'The ball is in Israel's court'
"On our side we have decided to calm down things, and we informed the Israelis of our decision in order to have a reciprocal move, but if Israel continues its practices against Palestinians the lull will not last long," Abbas told Beirut's daily newspaper An-Nahar in an interview published Thursday.
http://washingtontimes.com/upi-breaking/20050127-053541-1105r.htm
"Zionism today is the real enemy of the Jews"
On the eve of the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration and extermination camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, 355 people cast a majority vote in favour of a motion that "Zionism today is the real enemy of the Jews" at a debate that took place on Tuesday 25 January at the Royal Geographical Society in London
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3563.shtml
It is time to make the most of 'a promising moment' for peace
It is "a very promising moment" in the history of the Middle East peace process. These are the words of the U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, William Burns, who met with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak on Tuesday and with top Israeli and Palestinian officials on Wednesday.
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/article.asp?edition_id=10&article_id=12109&categ_id=17
Israel refuses to rule out attack on Iran
At a meeting with journalists in London, Shaul Mofaz did little to dispel the sense of unease caused by comments last week by the US Vice-President, Dick Cheney, who suggested Israel might "decide to act first" to end Iran's nuclear threat.
http://news.independent.co.uk/world/middle_east/story.jsp?story=604945
UN report survives US objections
The nature of the dispute centred on differences between the US view that the Arab world's problems are mainly internal and the Arab consensus that external factors such as US foreign policy and Israel's treatment of the Palestinians have contributed significantly to oppression and poor governance in the region.
http://english.aljazeera.net/NR/exeres/3900FCF8-AD2C-4123-89B9-DAC884A932D6.htm
Iraq war planner Feith to leave Pentagon job
Douglas Feith, the U.S. Defense Department's top policy officer and an architect of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, announced on Wednesday he would leave his job this summer for personal and family reasons. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld praised the outgoing undersecretary of defense for policy as having contributed to U.S. security and said he would be missed.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=532495&contrassID=1&subContrassID=8&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
Insurgents destroy two voting centers near Fallujah
"US troops opened two voting centers in Ameriyat al-Fallujah, some 7 km southwest of Fallujah. The two centers were nothing but two shops which were detonated 12 hours after being opened," the witnesses told Xinhua.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/27/content_2515768.htm
Soldier: Britons Made Fun of Detainees
British troops laughed and joked as they made two Iraqi men simulate sex acts after detaining them for looting, a soldier testified Thursday at the court-martial of three comrades accused of mistreating civilians.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=540&ncid=540&e=5&u=/ap/20050127/ap_on_re_mi_ea/britain_iraq_abuse
<< Home