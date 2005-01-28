January 28, 2005
| Today in Palestine! 28 - Jan - 2005 |
| www.TheHeadlines.Org |
\\------------------------------------------------//
Peres, Fayad agree on need to upgrade fence crossings
Between three and five large and modernized terminals will be built along the fence, equipped with new technologies for inspecting persons and goods, allowing a larger volume of goods to pass through and a speedier processing time than at present. ( Palestinian Authority OK with presence of Apartheid Wall? )
http://www.haaretzdaily.com/hasen/spages/533401.html
JNF, treasury seek formula for continued Jews-only land sales
The Jewish National Fund and the Finance Ministry are currently trying to draft a new agreement that would separate the JNF from the state, thereby allowing it to continue selling land to Jews only.
http://www.haaretzdaily.com/hasen/spages/533250.html
Israeli Sources: Settlers bought land in Gaza Strip
Apparently a Palestinian mediator bought the land from its original owners and in turn sold it to the settler, who paid the money from a fund used earlier to buy around 20 thousand Dunams of land, (5000 Acres) land in the West Bank. The families, the original owners of the land, did not know that they are eventually selling their land to the settlers.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/week4/012805/buying-land.htm
Israel's Continued Land Confiscation in Jerusalem: The Application of Israel's Absentee Property Law
The enforcement of the Absentee Property Law is also in clear breach of the Road Map which states that the Government of Israel will not confiscate the property and houses of Palestinians.
http://www.amin.org/eng/uncat/2005/jan/jan28.html
A property theft that must not be allowed
The government's decision from July 2004 to confiscate lands and infrastructures in East Jerusalem that belong to Palestinians who live in the West Bank is odd, to say the least. The owners of the assets that have been confiscated are living, for various reasons, not far from East Jerusalem, in the West Bank, and not in Arab countries.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/533055.html
'Palestinian corpse used for IDF anatomy lesson'
The soldier said that the Palestinian's body had been riddled with bullets and that some of his internal organs had spilled out. The doctor pronounced the man dead and then "took out a knife and began to cut off parts of the body," the soldier said.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/533018.html
Weekly Report: On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories
During the period covered by this report, 20 Palestinians, 14 of whom were civilians, including 5 children and one woman, were killed by IOF. Two of the children were killed on the first day of the Eid . Human rights violations perpetrated by IOF included incursions into Palestinian areas, willful and extra-judicial killing, indiscriminate shelling, land leveling...
http://pchrgaza.org/files/W_report/English/2005/27-01-2005.htm
Sharon to meet Abbas in days: Peres
Israeli Vice Prime Minister Shimon Peres said Thursday he expected Prime Minister Ariel Sharon would renew talks with Palestinian National Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in "days, not weeks," Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/28/content_2517388.htm
Abbas stresses need for swift ceasefire
Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, has appealed to Israel to agree swiftly to a joint ceasefire that would halt more than four years of bloodshed, warning that delay could undermine its chances of success.
http://www.guardian.co.uk/israel/Story/0,2763,1400376,00.html
Palestinians deploy police in southern Gaza with orders to end attacks
The troops took up their position at bases and checkpoints from the town of Deir el-Balah in the centre of the territory down to the flashpoint Rafah border crossing into Egypt, officials said. "We have finished our deployment which took place without incident,"
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1503&ncid=1503&e=16&u=/afp/20050128/ts_afp/mideastpalestiniansgazasecurity_050128082818
PA leaders call for resumption of negotiations
"We cannot be sub-contractors for unilateral Israeli moves," senior Palestinian official Yasser Abed Rabbo, addressing a special session of the World Economic Forum on the political process between Israel and the Palestinians.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/533268.html
Daniel Barenboim at Columbia University New York
Having come full circle on Wagner, he returned to Said and his legacy. "You cannot have equality without freedom and you cannot have freedom without brotherhood. And this is what Edward and I tried to do, in a completely non-violent way," he said. "There is a great deal left to be done."
http://news.ft.com/cms/s/9ff9233a-7009-11d9-850d-00000e2511c8.html
Hamas Wins Local Palestinian Elections in Gaza
Hamas has won an overwhelming victory in Palestinian local elections held Thursday in the Gaza Strip, winning nearly two-thirds of the local council seats in 10 districts. The results reflect the widespread support Hamas has in Gaza, and are also seen as a potential turning point for the Islamic group.
http://www.voanews.com/english/2005-01-28-voa18.cfm
Special Rapporteur: Israel will remain occupier after disengagement
In his report (E/CN.4/2005/29) to the Commission, Dugard said that Israel does not plan to relinquish its grasp on the Gaza Strip. "It plans to retain ultimate control over Gaza by controlling its borders, territorial sea and airspace. Consequently, it will in law remain an Occupying Power still subject to obligations under the Fourth Geneva Convention.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3569.shtml
Abbas to visit Egypt on Mideast peace process
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas is due to arrive here Friday as part of a foreign tour to seek international help to restart the long-stalled Mideast peace process, a Palestinian official said Thursday.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/28/content_2517390.htm
Sharon says Israel to implement roadmap if attacks stop
"If the Palestinians act forcefully to disband terror groups andput an end to violence and incitement, we could move forward in our contacts to implement the roadmap." Sharon told a convention of the Contractors' Association in Tel Aviv.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/28/content_2517389.htm
SANCTIONS AGAINST THE ISRAELI OCCUPATION: IT'S TIME
You can't condemn the victims of Occupation for employing terrorism while, by opposing divestment, thereby sheltering the Occupying Power that employs State Terror. You can't end the isolation and suffering of people living under Occupation while permitting the Occupying Power to carry on its life among the nations unencumbered and normally, by withholding a boycott of its economic and cultural products.
http://www.icahd.org/eng/news.asp?menu=5&submenu=1&item=218
An assembly for the world's Jews
The content of the Zionist Congresses and the Zionists Organization of America directorate is of no interest to the Jewish community around the world and, for the most part, the work remains in the hands of "professional Zionists," for whom such forums are a kind of old people's club, which has provided an income or employment for them for decades.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/533054.html
Israel frees Al-Aqsa member at request of Palestinians: report
Jihad Massimi, a senior Nablus-based member of the armed offshoot of the mainstream Fatah organisation, was arrested by Israeli troops at the start of the week, the report added.
http://www.khaleejtimes.com/DisplayArticle.asp?xfile=data/middleeast/2005/January/middleeast_January794.xml§ion=middleeast&col=
Palestinian official: Israel agrees to release 900 prisoners
The security official said that Israel agreed to stop its targeted killing and pursuing militants, but said militants should be careful, "because we should wait for an official Israeli announcement."
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/28/content_2517172.htm
Egyptians, police clash over Taba bomb detentions
Egyptian police clashed with some 750 protesters who demonstrated on Friday against the detention of their relatives over bombings in the Sinai Peninsula late last year, witnesses said. Witnesses said at least three demonstrators and one police officer were wounded in the clashes on Friday.
http://www.alertnet.org/thenews/newsdesk/L28570229.htm
Arab world, Iran show little interest in Mossad Web site
Internet-users in Arab countries and Iran have shown little interest in the official Web site of the Mossad, according to statistics made public by the Government Press Office, which administers the site.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/533395.html
Five American Soldiers Killed in Baghdad
Five American soldiers were killed Friday by roadside bombs and a shooting attack in Baghdad, the U.S. military said. Three soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb hit their patrol at about 4:30 p.m. in western Baghdad. Another soldier was slightly wounded in the attack, the military said.
U.S. Army Helicopter Crashes in Baghdad
An Army helicopter crashed in southwest Baghdad on Friday night, and the fate of the crew was not immediately known, a U.S. military official said. U.S. military officials do not believe the helicopter was hit by hostile fire, Lt. Col. James Hutton said.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=540&ncid=540&e=6&u=/ap/20050128/ap_on_re_mi_ea/iraq_helicopter_crash
Turkey warns Kurds over Kirkuk
Erdogan was speaking before departing for Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum. Ankara strongly opposes Kurdish control of Kirkuk, the oil city which many Kurds want to incorporate into their enclave in northern Iraq.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/28/content_2518318.htm
Examiner pulls offensive ad, apologizes
"It has been brought to our attention that a recent advertisement published in Media Week promoting The Examiner has caused concern and offence to readers. On behalf of Clarity Media Group and The Examiner in Washington and San Francisco, we sincerely apologise.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3572.shtml
Watchdog blasts al-Jazeera bans
The Reporters Without Borders group has criticised the US, Canada and five other countries for their "harassment" of Arabic station al-Jazeera. "We regret some governments have no hesitation in censoring al-Jazeera... to protect their political and diplomatic interests," the group said.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/4215199.stm
<< Home