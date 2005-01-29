January 29, 2005
//------------------------------------------------\\
| Today in Palestine! 29 - Jan - 2005 |
| www.TheHeadlines.Org |
\\------------------------------------------------//
| Today in Palestine! 29 - Jan - 2005 |
| www.TheHeadlines.Org |
\\------------------------------------------------//
Dear Readers,
My daily media compilation will not to be available for the next four days, that is till 3rd of February 2005. I advise accessing http://www.imemc.org for those interested in daily updates.
Yours,
Shadi
3 Citizens Wounded in Peaceful Rally against Apartheid Wall in Salfeet
Israeli soldiers opened heavy machineguns against the rally and hurled several canisters, wounding three citizens. Hundred of citizens and foreigners activists participated in the rally, protesting the construction of the Wall built by Israel over the citizens' land in the city.
http://english.wafa.ps/body.asp?field=tech_news&id=2073
Protest against the Wall south of Hebron
The residents arrived to the fields where the military bulldozers were uprooting the trees and plants, and conducted Friday prayers in the lands; army withdrew for a distance of 400 meters and monitored the area for a distance.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/Week4/012905/s-Hebron.htm
In the West Bank, many Israelis balk at uprooting
Thousands of Jews slogged through the late-winter mud of the occupied territories this week to plant seedlings in observance of Tu Bishvat, an arbor day observed in Judaism for more than 2,000 years.
http://www.boston.com/news/world/middleeast/articles/2005/01/28/in_the_west_bank_many_israelis_balk_at_uprooting/
20 hurt as Fatah, Hamas activists clash in Gaza
A political rally by the militant Palestinian group Hamas turned violent Saturday, as supporters of the rival Fatah faction opened fire, sparking a melee that left more than 20 people wounded, a Palestinian official said. The incident in the M'ghazi refugee camp in central Gaza was the first instance of violence between rival Palestinian factions
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/533106.html
Mentally handicapped man killed in Gaza; third handicapped victim this week
Witnesses said al-Shawas was near the Israeli border fence constructed between the town and the illegal Israeli settlement of Gush Katif when shots rang out from the Israeli settlement, and al-Shawas fell to the ground with a bullet in his head.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/Jan/Week4/012905/handicapped.htm
Palestinian farmer killed by Israeli gunfire in southern Gaza
The sources said Ibrahim al-Shawaf was killed in his farm in the Khozaa area east of Khan Yunis when Israeli troops stationed at the border between eastern Khan Yunis and Israel opened intensive fire at houses of local residents.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/29/content_2524374.htm
Citizen Dies of Wounds, 6 Arrested
Palestinian medics reported early Saturday that a citizen died of wounds he sustained earlier by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in Khanyounis city neighbourhood of al-Amal.
http://english.wafa.ps/body.asp?field=tech_news&id=2074
UN: Israel will remain "the occupying power"
In his annual report to the UN Commission on Human Rights, Durard also condemned Israel's merciless incursions into the Palestinian territories and the demolitions of civilians' house, saying that Israel this amounted to war crimes.
http://www.aljazeera.com/cgi-bin/news_service/middle_east_full_story.asp?service_id=6778
Gaza pullout could worsen health crisis
Israel's current position is that it is not responsible for the fate of patients in Gaza, and is willing, at best, "to take into account humanitarian considerations" and "exceptional cases", without explaining what these may constitute, says the medical rights group.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3575.shtml
One land two systems announces winners architecture competition
On 6th February, 2005, One Land Two Systems is presenting the results of its international architecture competition for an alternative to the Israeli government masterplan devised for the ‘unrecognised' Palestinian village of Ein Hud in Israel.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3571.shtml
'Palestinian corpse used for IDF anatomy lesson'
The Breaking the Silence organization has collected new testimony from Israel Defense Forces soldiers on harsh actions carried out during the course of the fighting in the territories. Two of the testimonies pertain to a military doctor who gave medics lessons in anatomy using the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=533018&contrassID=1&subContrassID=5&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
Israeli, Palestinians meet to discuss region's future
After several years of avoiding public discussions, members of Israel's government and the Palestinian Authority agreed to hold a joint public debate on the future of the relations between the two people.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/533456.html
Abbas-Sharon summit to be held on Feb. 8
The sources said after the summit, Abbas will head to the Gaza Strip for talks with militant groups on finalizing a formal ceasefire if Israel agrees on demands by the Palestinian side that Israel stop targeted killings and incursions and release Palestinian prisoners.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/29/content_2524359.htm
Shaath: Israel must formally accept cease-fire
"I think we are very close to a national agreement," he said. However, Israel must formally accept the cease-fire, withdrawal its troops from West Bank cities and release Palestinian prisoners for the Palestinian groups to move forward with the accord, he added.
http://www.jpost.com/servlet/Satellite?pagename=JPost/JPArticle/ShowFull&cid=1106969220708
‘Israel is ready to make significant concessions to Palestinians'
Israeli security officials are ready to make significant concessions to the new Palestinian leadership to promote efforts to end more than four years of fighting, a top Defense Ministry official said Saturday.
http://www.khaleejtimes.com/DisplayArticle.asp?xfile=data/middleeast/2005/January/middleeast_January812.xml§ion=middleeast
PA's Abed Rabbo: We can't be Israel's sub-contractors
"We cannot be sub-contractors for unilateral Israeli moves," said senior Palestinian official Yasser Abed Rabbo, addressing a special session of the World Economic Forum in Davos... "We need a comprehensive solution that will close all the gaps," said Abed Rabbo.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=533268&contrassID=1&subContrassID=1&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
New Palestinian cabinet to be presented before parliament in two weeks
Palestinian Cabinet Secretary Hassan Abu Lebda told reporters that discussions on the new cabinet between Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Ahmed Qurei are likely to end soon.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/29/content_2524344.htm
Egyptian Training for Palestinian Police to Start
Some 40 Palestinian police officers will come to Egypt for training next week as part of Egypt's contribution to the new security arrangements in Gaza, Palestinian Foreign Minister Nabil Shaath said on Saturday.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=574&ncid=1312&e=5&u=/nm/20050129/wl_nm/mideast_egypt_dc_1
Hamas wins Gaza Strip council vote
The Islamist party Hamas has won control of seven out of 10 councils in the Gaza Strip, dealing a crushing blow to the Fatah party of the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas. Voters rejected Fatah's corrupt image and endorsed Hamas for its opposition to Israel and for providing welfare, schools and nurseries to the impoverished residents of the territory.
http://www.guardian.co.uk/israel/Story/0,2763,1401295,00.html
Peres urges EU to build Palestinian economy
“It will be very wise if the EU ... helps build industrial centres in the West Bank and Gaza,” Peres told reporters at the World Economic Forum. If each of the 25 EU states sponsored one of its companies to build a factory or set up a business in the Palestinian territories, it would change the face of the region and give hope to Palestinians he said were on the verge of starvation.
http://www.thepeninsulaqatar.com/Display_news.asp?section=World_News&subsection=Gulf%2C+Middle+East+%26+Africa&month=January2005&file=World_News2005013024543.xml
Egypt Court Dismisses Warcrimes Case Against Sharon
An Egyptian court on Saturday dismissed a case demanding compensation from Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon over accusations Israeli forces tortured and killed Egyptian prisoners of war during the Middle East war of 1967.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=574&ncid=1312&e=2&u=/nm/20050129/wl_nm/mideast_egypt_sharon_dc_1
Israel works to get Hezbollah on EU's list of terror groups
the election of Mahmoud Abbas as chairman of the Palestinian Authority, has led Israel to alter its line of argument. Instead of complaining about Hezbollah activities along the northern border, and about the rockets threatening the Galilee, Israeli representatives are highlighting the threat Hezbollah poses to the fledgling Palestinian leader.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=533249&contrassID=1&subContrassID=1&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
Hezbollah threatens to kidnap IDF troops
Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah said Saturday that his group will do all it takes to win the release of Lebanese prisoners held in Israeli jails, including kidnapping Israel Defense Forces soldiers.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/533446.html
UN rebukes Lebanon over Har Dov
The United Nations Security Council on Friday rebuked Beirut by declaring that the disputed Har Div or Shaba Farms area was not part of Lebanon in a resolution that also extended the mandate of UN peacekeepers for six months. The document, drafted by France and co-sponsored by the United States, Britain, Denmark and Greece
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=533433&contrassID=1&subContrassID=1&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
Baghdad Feels Like a City Preparing for War
In the hours before tomorrow's election, Baghdad feels like a city preparing for war. American helicopters roar noisily overhead just above the roof- tops, setting off car alarms. Iraqi police nervously finger their assault rifles. Most people are taking no risks and stay at home, so streets are eerily empty.
http://www.counterpunch.org/patrick01292005.html
US embassy hit by deadly strike on eve of Iraq election
A rocket attack hit the US embassy, hours before the start of Iraq's historic election, killing two Americans with a dramatic breach of the draconian security intended to persuade the population to vote. A US embassy statement identified the dead as a member of the US military and a civilian. Five Americans were wounded.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1515&ncid=1515&e=1&u=/afp/20050129/wl_mideast_afp/iraq_050129202022
Helicopter crash in western Baghdad kills 2 US soldiers
Two US soldiers were killed as their helicopter went down in western Baghdad on Friday night, theUS military said in a statement on Saturday. The pilot and the copilot of the OH-58 Kiowa helicopter were confirmed dead
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-01/29/content_2523089.htm
<< Home