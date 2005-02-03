February 03, 2005
| Today in Palestine! 03 - Feb - 2005 |
| www.TheHeadlines.Org |
\\------------------------------------------------//
High Court okays bypass road to Rachel's Tomb
The court rejected a petition submitted by the municipalities of Bethlehem and Beit Jala and 18 Palestinians living in the area, which called for a halt to a plan to pave a new access road and construct a safety wall to protect it. The wall is slated to form a part of the West Bank separation fence.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/535801.html
Israel arrests US peace activist
A week after his arrest and detention with no formal charges, American peace activist Patrick O'Connor remains in Israeli custody and faces deportation. O'Connor, 41, was arrested by the Israeli secret police, Shin Bet, after planting olive tree seedlings in front of the illegal separation wall in the West Bank town of Biddu on 25 January.
http://english.aljazeera.net/NR/exeres/96DAAEBB-9CA3-488C-8D84-2B1A29943F7B.htm
Israelis use barrier and 55-year-old law to quietly seize Palestinians' land
Most of the hundreds of Palestinian families whose land has been confiscated without compensation have not been formally notified that their property has been transferred to the Israeli state. But plans have already been drawn up to expand Jewish settlements on to some of the expropriated territory.
http://www.guardian.co.uk/israel/Story/0,2763,1402261,00.html
Peace Now: 3500 Settlement Units Being Built in West Bank During 2004
"Today, more than 3500 settlement units are being built across the West Bank, despite that the tenders released in 2004 were for building 962 units only," Peace Now revealed. Furthermore, Peace Now recorded construction and expansion work being made in 21 settlement in areas outside the settlement development zone.
http://www.ipc.gov.ps/ipc_new/english/details.asp?name=2390
After such respect, such humiliation
On December 20, 2-year-old Hadil, an Israeli citizen, was forced to accompany her Palestinian mother, who was deported to Gaza because of the Citizenship Law and the Law of Entry, which prevent the family's reunification. It is difficult to imagine a 53-year-old man crying. It is even difficult for him to tell his story - he hesitates to speak.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/533868.html
Resident dies of wounds sustained in Beit Lahia
Mohammad Kamel Al-Ghabin, 18, lost his arms and legs after the Israeli army fired a tank shell at a group of residents in Fadous area, in Beit Lahia last month. The shell fired by the army resulted in killing three brothers of Al-Ghabin, two of his cousins and a neighbor.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/feb/week1/020305/B-Lahia.htm
Ministry of Health: IOF Kills 73 Citizens in January
In a report issued last night, MOH said that 24 children were among the victims who were killed even by a direct gunshot or shrapnel of Israeli missiles. It also added that 100 children were wounded.
http://english.wafa.ps/body.asp?field=tech_news&id=2090
Six Israelis hurt in shooting attacks in Gaza, W. Bank
Four Israel Defense Forces soldiers were wounded late on Thursday when Palestinian militants opened fire on their jeep, near the West Bank settlement of Eshkolot, southwest of Hebron. The militants fired on the IDF vehicle from a passing car, and fled the scene.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/535850.html
Letter from Prison: My Interview with Israel's Shin Bet Intelligence Agency
Recently the Israeli authorities have begun searching for and arresting experienced International Solidarity Movement (ISM) and international activists. My arrest and attempted deportation is another example of this. Evidently the Israeli authorities find nonviolent resistance and active support of Palestinian rights to be threatening.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3589.shtml
Jerusalem land seizures 'illegal'
Israel's attorney general has told the government to call an immediate halt to confiscating Palestinian property in East Jerusalem under a 1950 land law. Meni Mazuz said he was never consulted about the policy, which was secretly approved by the cabinet last summer.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/middle_east/4226497.stm
Ministers defend right to confiscate E. J'lem property
The decision, which Mazuz overruled on Tuesday, would have enabled the government to confiscate East Jerusalem properties owned by West Bank residents, without paying compensation. The law was applied to all of Israel shortly after the War of Independence, but since East Jerusalem was annexed only in 1967, it was not covered by the original decision.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=535735&contrassID=1&subContrassID=7&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
Israel to Release Some Prisoners, Withdraw from Parts of West Bank
Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and his top ministers approved the release of 900 Palestinian prisoners as part of a package of goodwill gestures. Some 500 of those prisoners are expected to be released next week. ( The remaining 7100? )
http://www.voanews.com/english/2005-02-03-voa48.cfm
Palestinians reject Israeli offer on prisoner release
The Palestinian officials demanded at the meeting the release of veteran, ill, and young prisoners in addition to the Israeli offer. Israel, however, replied that the criterions for the release of prisoners will only be set by Israeli security authorities.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/535480.html
‘Mideast summit will not focus on roadmap'
The landmark Middle East summit in Egypt next week will not involve political negotiations on the troubled roadmap peace plan, a source close to Prime Minister Ariel Sharon told AFP Thursday.
http://www.khaleejtimes.com/DisplayArticle.asp?xfile=data/middleeast/2005/February/middleeast_February73.xml§ion=middleeast
Abbas: Free 'senior' prisoners
"We don't know the real figures and what kind of prisoners they are going to release, but what we are interested in is that the first round be a big one and include a lot of prisoners, particularly those who have served long prison terms," Abbas told reporters.
http://www.news24.com/News24/World/News/0,,2-10-1462_1657097,00.html
Israel, Palestinians agree to set up joint panel on wanted men
Israel will agree not to harm the wanted men who hand in their weapons to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), sign acommitment not to get involved in any more attacks, remain in their home towns and agree to be monitored by the PNA security apparatus,according to the emerging arrangements.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-02/02/content_2540124.htm
EU aide: Suicide bombing is crime against humanity
"Terrorism is a crime against ... fundamental and universal rights. We believe that this crime must be fought by the law and within the law," the former Italian foreign minister said. "My opinion is that suicide bombing can be considered as a crime against humanity," he said in prepared remarks. ( Driving CATerpillar over people, with approval from state, is not? )
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/535952.html
Bush: Palestinian statehood 'within reach'
"The goal of two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace is within reach - and America will help them achieve that goal," he added. Bush said he was asking Congress for the $350 million "to support Palestinian political, economic and security reforms." ( All of which were destroyed with USA Green Light to Sharon )
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=535419&contrassID=1&subContrassID=1&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
Hamas leader says Israel must do more for cease-fire
"It seems there is some change in the Israeli position but we need real precision. The matter requires to be pursued further and to be examined more closely," Khaled Meshal said after talks with Egyptian officials.
http://www.haaretzdaily.com/hasen/spages/535479.html
Palestinans trained in Jordan to deploy in West Bank
Palestinians trained in Jordan will be deployed in the West Bank, Jordanian Foreign Minister Hani Mulki told AFP as he denied Israeli media reports that Jordanian forces would be sent to the area.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1514&ncid=1312&e=13&u=/afp/20050203/wl_mideast_afp/mideastjordanpalestiniansisraeltroops_050203113609
Israeli parliament to postpone vote on pullout bill
The Israeli Knesset (parliament)Finance Committee is expected to postpone a vote on the Evacuation Compensation Bill from Thursday to next week due to lack of majority in favor, the Ha'aretz daily reported.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-02/03/content_2544425.htm
Gaza policemen head for training in Egypt
The group is the first to participate in the training program, which highlights Egypt's growing role as a peace and security broker in the Middle East. Cairo is to host an Israeli-Palestinian summit next Tuesday.
http://www.haaretzdaily.com/hasen/spages/535793.html
Palestinians eye new chapter in ties with US with Rice visit
Palestinians are looking to the visit by US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a chance to open a new era in relations with Washington after being largely cold-shouldered during the first Bush administration.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3589.shtml
Israel FM hopes for return of Egypt, Jordan ambassadors
"Those Arab countries were looking for a long time for an appropriate time to send their ambassadors." Both Egypt and Jordan withdrew their ambassadors from Tel Aviv shortly after the start of the Palestinian intifada in September 2000 in protest at Israel's attempts to quell the uprising.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1515&ncid=1515&e=10&u=/afp/20050203/wl_mideast_afp/mideastsummitisraelegyptjordandiplomacy_050203114729
Kicked around by the Israeli military
On Sunday, the Israeli Occupation Forces uprooted 300 trees on the road's path. Palestinians here say this kind of land confiscation is shattering their peace – a peace that many are hoping for, the Western media is obsessing over, but Palestine isn't seeing.
http://www.scoop.co.nz/mason/stories/WO0502/S00088.htm
Speaking out about Israel to save the Jewish soul
Remaining silent is no longer an option. We can no longer let our trauma, our deep fear of anti-Jewish hatred implanted in us through generations of persecution, make us remain quiet at the expense of truth.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3593.shtml
Canada University Forum Denounced As Anti-Semitic
Organizers of the event, aimed at examining Israel's policies toward Palestinians, say the event is "an academic forum that's guided by the principle of freedom of speech," but opponents fear it could unleash a wave of anti-Semitism. ( Democracy is Anti-Semite? )
http://www.metronews.ca/reuters_national.asp?id=53748
Charges dropped against British soldiers in Iraq abuse trial
Lance Corporal Darren Larkin, one of three Royal Fusiliers on trial at a court martial in a barracks in Osnabrueck, western Germany, had faced the charge for allegedly "forcing two unknown males to undress in front of others". "One charge has been dropped against that particular individual," a British army spokesman said Thursday.
http://story.news.yahoo.com/news?tmpl=story&cid=1515&ncid=1515&e=4&u=/afp/20050203/wl_mideast_afp/iraqbritainprisonersjustice_050203121008
<< Home