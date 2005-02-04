February 04, 2005
Palestinian Families will lose 6000 Dunams for "Ariel" Wall
Palestinian sources reported that at least 6000 Dunams (1500 Acre) will be lost from Palestinians villages in the northern West Bank for Israel to build the wall around the Jewish Settlement of Ariel. At least 1000 Dunams will be consumed by the wall itself, whereas, 5000 Dunams will be on the Israeli side of the wall, and therefore annexed to Israel.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/feb/week1/020405/wall-ariel.htm
Israeli forces bulldoze Palestinian lands in Negev desert
Sources said that 1,000 Israeli border police officers, backed by 16 bulldozers that belong to the so-called "Israel's lands department”, raided the Al-Araqib area and bulldozed 4,000 dunums of agricultural lands that cultivate cereals. They added that the lands belonged to the clans of Al-Touri, Al-Aqabi, Abu Siyam, and Abu Zayed.
http://www.aljazeera.com/me.asp?service_ID=6940
Israel's latest land grab is part of an old strategy
The renewed application of the law came to light only after an Israeli lawyer pressed the army for a promised entry permit into Israel for his client, Johnny Atik, a Bethlehem farmer who needed to reach his fields. His land lies on the Jerusalem side of the "security barrier." The permit never arrived; instead Atik received a letter advising him that his land had been passed to the office of the Custodian of Absentee Property. His fields now declared state property, he is ineligible for compensation.
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/article.asp?edition_id=10&categ_id=5&article_id=12359
Killing of Palestinian girl shatters family
Nearby, an Israeli tank shell rattled the windows of the room, which together with young Nuran's death served as a reminder that if there is any "calm" it has not yet reached Rafah. "When Nuran died, a part of me died also," her mother said. "She was a bright light that was extinguished. For me, there can be no more peace."
http://english.aljazeera.net/NR/exeres/2211A473-A8A6-462C-A913-577DC5DD9F55.htm
2000 Palestinian children arrested since September 2000
The detainees were exposed to different sorts of sexual harassments, and forced to sign pre-arranged confession sheets. 95 child detainees were sentenced by Israeli military courts to high fines; the fines are estimated between NIS 1000 to 5000, which is a direct violation of the international law.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/feb/week1/020205/2000-children.htm
Throwing the ball to the Americans
Israeli media was reporting that the US was asking Israel to "re-examine" the East Jerusalem land seizure. There were also worried statements by Foreign Ministry officials that the decision had been "frozen". The final nail was Mazuz's clarification that, contrary to reports from the prime minister's office, not only had he not been present when the cabinet decision was taken...
http://weekly.ahram.org.eg/2005/728/re71.htm
Weekly report on human rights violations
This week, 8 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children and 2 mentally handicapped persons, were killed by IOF. Human rights violations perpetrated by IOF included incursions into Palestinian areas, willful killing, indiscriminate shelling, land leveling and total closure imposed on Palestinian communities. IOF have also continued to construct the annexation wall...
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3598.shtml
IOF Kills Citizen, Arrests 6 at Checkpoint in GS
Medics said that the Israeli side handed over the body of Nabil al-Ayedy 40, who was killed by soldiers, stationed at Abu Houly checkpoint, north of Khanyounis. Witnesses said that IOF opened fire at al-Ayedy, and left him bleeding to death, preventing ambulances from saving his life.
http://english.wafa.ps/body.asp?field=tech_news&id=2093
Two Palestinians killed by IDF fire in northern Gaza Strip
Soldiers began searching the area immediately following the incident, during the course of which the Palestinians' bodies were found, Army Radio reported. It is not yet clear whether they were armed. Meanwhile, security forces arrested two Hamas activists in the West Bank early Friday morning.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/536004.html
Case against Israel's blacklist to continue despite planned deportation of activist
There are over one hundred documented cases of foreign humanitarian aid workers and dedicated human rights activists who have been subject to political discrimination by the Israeli Ministry of Interior and denied entry for `security reasons'. (So IOF can feel safe while killing Palestinians!)
http://groups.yahoo.com/group/palsolidarity/message/1131
Medical treatment abroad for Gaza residents: closures and access
Since 13th of December 2004, restriction of passage through Rafah and Erez crossing in Gaza strip has prevented most patients to reach health care facilities abroad, in order to receive specialized care not locally available.
http://www.amin.org/eng/uncat/2005/feb/feb4.html
Analysis / A `gesture' of humiliation
Minister Haim Ramon said yesterday that the decision to release 900 Palestinian prisoners was necessary to strengthen Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen). But in the same Israel Radio interview, he stressed that only prisoners who had received short sentences, or who had only a few months left to serve, would be freed.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/536028.html
PLC implements proportional representation, removes quotas for women
By implementing this new system, 50% of the legislative members will be elected nationally on a majority basis and 50% will be elected by region. This system of proportional representation will allow parties or coalitions to establish lists that voters can choose from, instead of voting for individual candidates.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/feb/week1/020405/plc-changes.htm
Palestinians disappointed at Israeli prisoners release offer
Israel Radio reported that the Palestinians want the list of prisoners to include 237 Palestinian who have been jailed since before the 1993 Israeli-Palestinian interim Oslo agreements, but Israel refused. The radio said that 233 of them were “murderers” ( Total number of Israelis killed in 1st intifada was 11 )
http://www.khaleejtimes.com/DisplayArticle.asp?xfile=data/middleeast/2005/February/middleeast_February95.xml§ion=middleeast
Top EU official to urge Israeli flexibility ahead of summit
Ferrero-Waldner "will urge Israel to match improvements in security with new measures to improve freedom of movement for Palestinian people and goods, without which economic revival in the territories will not be possible," said a European Commission statement.
http://www.turkishpress.com/news.asp?ID=36890
Jordanian FM: Deploy Palestinian soldiers to West Bank
Amman is proposing that a brigade of Palestinian soldiers trained in Jordan should deploy to the West Bank pending Israeli and Palestinian approval, Jordanian Foreign Minister Hani Fawzi Mulki said in an interview published Friday.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/536258.html
Rice: U.S. prepared to train Palestinian security forces
"And there will need to be some international effort, and the United States is prepared to play a major role in that, to help in the training of the Palestinian security forces and in making sure that they are security forces that are part of the solution, not part of the problem," she said. ( To secure Israeli &, not Palestinians ? )
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=536292&contrassID=1&subContrassID=1&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
No majority for evacuation bill in Knesset panel
The Knesset Finance Committee plans to start voting on Sunday on the bill to implement the disengagement, dubbed the Evacuation Compensation Law, to ready it for its second and third readings in the Knesset. However, the coalition does not have a majority to pass the bill in the committee. Ten committee memebers oppose the bill and eight support it.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=536288&contrassID=1&subContrassID=7&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
Jordanian FM says "premature" to return ambassador to Israel
Jordan and Egypt recalled ambassadors to Tel Aviv shortly after the eruption of the Palestinian intifada (uprising) in September 2000 in protest of Israel's excessive use of force against Palestinians.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-02/04/content_2547231.htm
Islamists, leftists protest Sharm el-Sheikh summit
"Down with Sharm al-Sheikh summit," the protesters shouted, denouncing the participating Arab leaders as "American agents." There was also anti-Iraq occupation chanting. The protesters also complained about inequalities at home, shouting that the leaders lived in palaces
http://www.jpost.com/servlet/Satellite?pagename=JPost/JPArticle/ShowFull&cid=1107487146137
Dunam After Dunam - By Uri Avnery
In this situation, 20% of the citizens of Israel are denied the right to buy a home in large parts of the country, while this right is enjoyed by Jews living in Brooklyn and Odessa. How did this state of affairs come about? Like many other bad things here, it started quite innocently.
http://www.amin.org/eng/uri_avnery/2005/feb5.html
Why Zionism today is the real enemy of the Jews
Israel's illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories since 1967 is the underlying problem. Occupation transformed the Zionist movement from a legitimate national liberation movement for the Jews into a colonial power and an oppressor of the Palestinians.
http://electronicintifada.net/v2/article3599.shtml
Land seizure bid heightens tension over Sharon plans
Zeidan, the mayor, says the land that was to be seized is the only reserve for the Christian Palestinians. "It means there would be no possibility to expand the town," he says. "People will immigrate, and our relatives from overseas won't be able to come back and establish their businesses."
http://www.csmonitor.com/2005/0202/p05s01-wome.html
New Settlers' Tactic to Oppose Pullout
A number of Gush Katif settlers are looking into forfeiting their Israeli citizenship in order to stay in their settlements even if the disengagement is implemented. "If it comes to a situation in which the government of Israel gives up on me, I will give up on it," Avi Farhan, a settler in Alei Sinai in the northern Gaza, told a group of Israeli law makers who were visiting the area.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/feb/week1/020405/new%20settlers%27%20tactic%20to%20defy%20pullout.htm
Walker's World: Reality check on Mideast optimism
The problem is that there is not much of a Palestinian economy left to reform. Unemployment in both West Bank and Gaza Strip is well over 50 percent, according to Israeli figures. The Palestinian figures are even more dispiriting. The intifada and the ruthless Israeli response has destroyed much of the infrastructure of the Palestinian economy, much of its social system and civil society...
http://www.wpherald.com/Middle_East/storyview.php?StoryID=20050203-051043-9438r
Middle East's Future Under Debate
Massad argued against blindly endorsing “pragmatic” solutions in the Middle East, highlighting the pro-Israel agenda he views as underlying the term. “It is not pragmatic to give the [Palestinian] refugees the right of return ... it has always been explicit that transforming Israel into a non-Jewish state is not pragmatic,” Massad said. “It is pragmatic for Israel to remain a racist Jewish state.”
http://www.columbiaspectator.com/vnews/display.v/ART/2005/02/01/41ff349f8b179
Washington's test in Palestine-Israel is not now, but in the summer
important test will come some six months from now, after the Israelis pull out of the Gaza Strip and then most likely drag their feet on any other significant compromise or concession. What will the U.S. do then, when Israel is likely to place fresh obstacles in the way of new avenues to progress, beyond the easy steps being implemented these days?
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/article.asp?edition_id=10&article_id=12396&categ_id=17
What did the Palestinians and Iraqis Vote for?
the elections took place under foreign occupation. This inevitably meant that they were neither totally fair nor wholly legitimate. In Iraq, in particular, there were few polling stations or foreign observers. Many Iraqis were afraid that they would not get their monthly food rations if they did not vote. Some said that, in order to collect their rations, they had to sign the voter registration forms.
http://english.daralhayat.com/opinion/commentators/02-2005/Article-20050204-ddbdeabb-c0a8-10ed-0014-02c4337115a9/story.html
A bankrupt export of democracy
And while Iran may be at the top of Bush's "regime-change" wish list, Tehran is well aware that the U.S. military is badly overstretched in Iraq - as is the record-breaking U.S. budget deficit, which grows by $4 billion each week that the troops stay in Iraq. The U.S. quite simply cannot afford another major war of choice right now...
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/536057.html
