Israeli authorities release Mervat Taha and her child
Thursday afternoon, Israeli authorities released Mervat Mahmoud Taha, from Jerusalem, after she spent nearly three years in Israeli jails, with her baby boy Wael, who she gave birth to while in detention, on February 2nd , 2002.
1000 Dunams to erect a wall around Ariel settlement
The Israeli authorities decided to erect a wall around Ariel settlement, the biggest settlement in the West Bank , inhibited by 18.000 settlers. Residents of Amateen, Dir Estia, Jensafout, and Al-Fondoq will lose thousands of Dunams of family farmlands if the wall is erected as planned by the Israeli government.
Hague Conference Considers Ways to Implement ICJ Ruling on Israel's Wall
Dr. Hajo G. Meyer, who fled from Germany to the Netherlands in 1939, at the age of 14, then survived 10 months in Auschwitz, discussed the use of anti-Semitism to frustrate open debate on the Israeli-Palestinian issue. Citing Henry Kissinger's definition of terror—”any violence against civilians with the intent of breaking down society”—he described Israel's wall as a form of terror, saying it was not comparable to, but worse than, apartheid.
Palestinians injured, Israeli and international activists detainedafter nonviolent demonstration in Hebron
One Canadian activist with the ISM was hit by Israeli soldiers in the head with the butt of a rifle and then punched in the face. Israeli soldiers launched tear gas and sound bombs. A number of Palestinians were treated for respiratory problems as a result. The Israeli military detained two ISM volunteers from Britain and Canada and five Israelis from the Anarchists against the Wall.
London Conference a Prelude to Academic Boycott of Israel
Support for the boycott is motivated by the terrible conditions created by the Israeli occupation and continued dispossession of the Palestinians. Furthermore, the failure of governments to effectively pressure Israel so that it will comply with international law means that it is up to civil society to act.
The Schoolgirl Who “Needed to Be Killed”
“Captain R,” the company commander, who approached Iman—wounded, according to Palestinian witnesses, but alive and lying on the ground helpless—and first fired two shots into her at close range to “confirm the kill.” Then, according to IDF witnesses, he walked a short distance away, turned back, approached the child again and emptied the magazine of his automatic weapon into her body.
Two arrested in Nablus
A local source in Nablus stated that at least twenty armored vehicles invaded Al0Shuhada junction area and Al-Qaryoun neighborhood in Nablus and conducted military searches o homes. Also, soldiers fired at dozens of homes in Bad Al-Shaha neighborhood and arrested Mohammad Hani Al-Qaddoumi, 19. (Reuters, AP, AFP... skipped it!)
2 Citizens Shot Dead, another Run Over, 4 Arrested
The IOF informed the Palestinian side that two citizens, Emad Abu Shallouf 18, and Mohammed al-Bahry 19 were shot dead, allover their bodies. Meanwhile, IOF furthered, for the second day running, blocking Salah el-Din route that links GS southern parts with its northern ones, denying hundred of citizens' access from-into Gaza city.
Case against Israel's blacklist to continue despite planned deportation of activist
O'Connor, a 41-year-old American with an Irish background and citizenship, will be deported from Israel in the coming days for his participation in nonviolent resistance in the West Bank, despite his pending appeal of the deportation order.
PCBS: Unemployment Rate in OPT Decreased by 2.0% in 2004
In a press release issued Saturday PCBS revealed that the percentage of participants in labour force increased by 1.5% between the 3 rd quarter 2004 and the 4 th quarter 2004, where it increased from 40.5% in the 3 rd quarter 2004 to 41.1% in the 4 th quarter 2004, compared with 43.5% in the 3 rd quarter 2000.
Middle East hopes for a new era
What he found on the edge of the orchard will live with him all his days. There were six dead. The oldest was 17 and the youngest 11. Faris said, "I found my brothers and cousins in pieces everywhere." Just the night before, the new Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas, had condemned the attacks by the militants. ( No one condemned crimes by Occupier! )
In Watershed, Israel Deems Land-use Rules of Zionist Icon 'Discriminatory'
Aside from debates over land rights, citizenship rights are the other main arena in which Israel's treatment of its Arab citizens faces challenges. The Supreme Court is currently reviewing a challenge to a recent Israeli law that bars non-Jewish spouses of Israeli citizens from coming to live in Israel under family reunification policy.
PNA detains three DFLP leaders in Gaza
Tallal Abu Zareefah, DFLP spokesman in southern Gaza, was among the three. The other two were the group's local leaders in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis. It was the first time that the Palestinian security forces detained leaders of one Palestinian faction since newly-elected PNAChairman Mahmoud Abbas came to office last month.
Palestinian Refugees in Jordan Fear for Their Rights
The Baqaa camp is one of ten such sites the United Nations administers in Jordan. Mohammad Khalak, 53, says his parents were forced off their land west of Jerusalem in the 1940s. He was born in exile and raised his own family in Baqaa since it was first set up in 1968.
Abbas talks with Fatah before summit
Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas, also known as Abu Mazin, on Saturday met with more than 100 members of his Fatah party's revolutionary council, and a top aide said the aim of the summit on Tuesday was to declare a mutual ceasefire between Palestinians and Israelis.
Israel urged to expand prisoner release
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has urged Israel to expand a prisoner release to ensure the success of his upcoming summit meeting with Ariel Sharon. Abbas made the call on Friday, a day after Israel refused to release prisoners jailed before the interim peace deals in 1993.
Palestinians await Israeli pullback in West Bank
Palestinian officials in Tulkarm, where Israeli troops raid at will to root out militants, say they are eager to take security control of the West Bank city to bolster peace efforts.
Abrams arrives to finalize preparations for Rice visit
United States Deputy National Security Advisor Elliot Abrams is set to meet with Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's top advisor Dov Weisglass Saturday evening in order to finalize last-minute preparations before the arrival Sunday of Condoleezza Rice two days before a major summit of regional leaders.
HAMAS: Summit will Reveal Israel's Real Intention
The Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS) in Palestine announced that the Israeli-Palestinian summit to be held in the Egyptian resort of Sharm Al-Sheikh will reveal Israel's real intentions about Palestinians.
New Year's in a Garden on the Moon
I'd just about put my passport back in my purse when the driver made the general call for IDs again. Another checkpoint. It hadn't been 50 yards. We went through the same stress, the same waiting in line, the same nonsense again. And 50 yards on there was another one! Triple shot. I said, "How can three checkpoints within ten feet of each other be for security?"
Report: Egyptian army to secure Gaza's Philadelpi route
A senior Egyptian official told the official state news agency on Saturday that Israel and Egypt will sign an agreement on Thursday enabling the Egyptian army to secure the Gaza border area adjacent to the Philadephi route.
Egypt offers to mediate in Israeli-Syrian peace talks
Egypt seeks to convey to Syria the benefits of resuming negotiations with Israel, chief among them reducing American pressure on Damascus over its reported role in allowing militants to destabilize neighboring Iraq.
Mideast commentator brings protest at CMU
The Palestinian elections were a farce, he said, because Palestinians living outside of the Gaza and West Bank were not able to participate, and the deck had been stacked in favor of Palestine Liberation Organization leader Mahmoud Abbas. The apartheid system is so far advanced that a two-state solution to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict is no longer possible...
Free for all - By Azmi Bishara
Bush is desperate to convince American public opinion that he is defending their freedom at home by defending freedom abroad, and that this is why US forces are in Iraq. But the claim begs many questions. Why appoint Alberto Gonzales, champion of torture in the "fight against terrorism" as attorney-general? And how can increasing restrictions on civil liberties in the US be explained?
Israeli envoy secretly expelled
The report said the expulsion had been covered up for several weeks and could be linked to a scandal last year in which two alleged agents of the Israeli spy service, Mossad, were arrested in New Zealand.
Boy among prisoners held by British, court martial told
A 12-year-old boy was among a group of looters in Iraq who were rounded up and allegedly abused by British soldiers, a court martial in Germany was told yesterday. The child was with men who had been captured, forced to strip naked and simulate sex in front of a crowd of jeering squaddies.
Sunni clerics want US exit timetable before Iraq constitution accord
If a timetable was set, the clerics would send out a message to end the country's bloodshed which is widely blamed on Sunni insurgents, a spokesman said. The demand was made in a meeting between the chairman of the Committee of Muslim Scholars, Hareth al-Dari, and UN special envoy in Iraq, Ashraf Qazi, Omar Ragheb said.
Former UN Head Boutros-Ghali Defends Iraq Oil Deal
Boutros-Ghali headed the United Nations from January 1992 until Annan took over in 1997. An inquiry into the oil-for-food program, which ran from 1996 until 2003, found on Thursday it had been beset by political favoritism and had suffered from lax U.N. controls.
Rumsfeld Debating Whether to Avoid Germany
He conceded in response to questions at a press conference that one problem was the jurisdiction of a German court over a 160-page criminal complaint filed Nov. 30 with the federal prosecutor's office in Germany accusing him of war crimes in connection with detainee abuse at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.
