'I hope that I can see my son before I die'
Widad al-Attaba has been glued to the television news since the landmark Israeli-Palestinian summit, hoping that the revival of the peace process will lead to a reunion with her son Saeed who has spent the past 28 years in prison. ( Imprisoned by an Occupying Power )
http://dailystar.com.lb/article.asp?edition_id=10&categ_id=2&article_id=12587
Palestinian AG temporarily closes the “Egyptian Cement” file
Thursday evening, Palestinian Attorney General, Hussein Abu ‘Assy, announced in a press conference that he temporarily froze the “Egyptian Cement” file, which is a case against some Palestinian companies which imported cement from Egypt and sold it to Israel to be used in erecting the annexation wall.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/feb/week2/021105/Pal-Ag.htm
New Settlement in Beit Safafa: Further Isolation of Jerusalemites, further Settlement Expansion
Occupation Forces revealed a plan for a new settlement in Beit Safafa, southwest of Jerusalem city. The core of the existing settlement of Giv'at Hamatos will now be made up of a new settlement comprising 1,850 housing units, and the adding of about 7,500 settlers to East Jerusalem. In 1991 the Occupation excluded this area of Beit Safafa land from the Plan Scheme...
http://stopthewall.org/latestnews/851.shtml
Israel to Annex more lands South of Hebron
Israeli soldiers handed residents form the village of Tarama, in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, military orders to annex their family farmlands in order to erect the annexation wall in that area. Annexing the land “for security claims” is one of the ways the Israeli army uses to annex more Palestinian lands and expand Israeli settlements and military camps.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/feb/week2/021105/south-Hebron.htm
Israel's obligations under IHL in the Occupied Palestinian Territory
The purpose of this brief is to review and explain the various obligations of Israel in the OPT. It assumes the full applicability of the laws of occupation to the situation and population in the OPT. For a discussion of Israeli objections to the applicability of the Geneva Conventions to the OPT, the reader should consult the policy brief on the Application of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) to the OPT.
http://www.reliefweb.int/rw/RWB.NSF/db900SID/EVIU-69HJU7?OpenDocument&rc=3&emid=ACOS-635PFR
Legal aspects of Israel's disengagement plan under International Humanitarian Law
The proposed disengagement raises a number of legal issues that will be reviewed in this note. These issues can be summarized as follows: - What is the current legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory (OPT)3 and what are the current responsibilities of Israel toward the Palestinian population in the OPT? - Who determines the end of occupation?...
http://www.reliefweb.int/rw/RWB.NSF/db900SID/EVIU-69HK35?OpenDocument&rc=3&emid=ACOS-635PFR
Bir Shiva detainees suffering of harsh conditions
Also, soldiers are barring dozens of detainees from their visitation rights, detainees Shadi Fathi Matar, 24, from Tulkarem was sentenced to 24 consecutive years, suffering from health problems and is not receiving the needed medication or treatment.
http://www.imemc.org/headlines/2005/feb/week2/021105/Bir%20Shiva.htm
Sharm deal is no long-term solution
"I am not even talking about Jerusalem and the refugees, but lesser but real problems such as daily Israeli repression, land confiscation and the building of the apartheid wall," he said, referring to the illegal separation wall Israel is building in the West Bank.
http://english.aljazeera.net/NR/exeres/D37DB4CA-9BE8-42B4-9F4B-320D05B1B6A7.htm
Jewish Groups Criticize Presbyterian Vote To Divest From Israel
the church does not plan a “blanket divestment” of its $7 billion in investment funds from companies operating in Israel. Rather, he said, it will target businesses that it believes bear particular responsibility for the suffering of Palestinians and will give them a chance to change their behavior before selling their shares. He cited as one possible example Caterpillar Inc.
http://www.wrmea.com/archives/Jan_Feb_2005/0501054.html
Abbas never won a popular mandate
However, drowned by the rhetoric from Egypt came a reminder of how inconsequential were both Abbas's election and the latest would-be milestone in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On the same day, the Israeli High Court approved further construction of Israel's separation wall in occupied East Jerusalem.
http://dailystar.com.lb/article.asp?edition_id=10&categ_id=5&article_id=12595
Abbas to confront militant leaders
Mr Abbas is to confront militant leaders in the Gaza Strip in a bid to curb the violence. He will tell militant leaders that "there is only one Palestinian Authority and one leadership, and [he] will not accept any measures that can subject our national project to danger," cabinet secretary Hassan Abu Libdeh said.
http://www.guardian.co.uk/israel/Story/0,2763,1411002,00.html
Sharon gives Abbas more time to curb mortar attacks
Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon adopted recommendations Thursday evening to give Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas more time to stop mortar fire before taking military action, the Jerusalem Post reported Friday.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-02/11/content_2570558.htm
Dahlan demands Israel to release detainees imprisoned since 1993
Also, Dahlan said that Palestinian-Israeli committees will meet in the coming days to implement the Sharm Al-Sheikh understandings. The committee will also discuss changing the Israeli criterions concerning the release of the detainees, after Israeli agreed to changing the criterions for the first time since 1993.
Jordan awaits Israeli response to nomination of ambassador
"Jordan's Foreign Ministry sent Israel a letter of inquiry on nominating the new ambassador and we are waiting for a reply," Jordanian Foreign Minister Hani Mulqi was quoted as saying.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-02/11/content_2570576.htm
Palestinian leader poised for key ceasefire talks with militants
Hamas leaders insist they remained committed to an informal "cooling down" period agreed with Abbas. Nevertheless, they said they reserved the right to respond to Israeli actions as in Thursday's attacks on Jewish settlements in southern Gaza.
http://www.turkishpress.com/world/news.asp?id=050211165814.57zql4ak.xml
Israel to reopen Gaza border
Israel says it will soon reopen its border with Gaza to Palestinian workers and merchants after the landmark meeting between Israeli and Palestinian leaders. In addition, Israel says it will let Gaza Palestinians visit relatives held in Israeli jails as a goodwill gesture.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-02/11/content_2569995.htm
'Referendum may erode US support'
Israel might lose ground in Washington if it carried out a disengagement referendum that would delay implementation of the plan, Israel's Ambassador to the US Danny Ayalon indicated Thursday, just two days after his boss, Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom, came out strongly in favor of the referendum.
http://www.jpost.com/servlet/Satellite?pagename=JPost/JPArticle/ShowFull&cid=1108005883222
Sharon ready to free Palestinians
Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon said in an interview with Israeli newspaper Haaretz that he promised Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas the release of Palestinian militants at the Mideast summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt if Palestinian militants stop attacks during Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-02/11/content_2569984.htm
Israeli-Palestinian scurity talks postponed
The talks were aimed at consolidating a ceasefire agreed by the Israeli and Palestinian leaders on Tuesday. It said it was avenging the death of a Palestinian man who came under fire from a settlement in Gaza on Wednesday.
http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2005-02/11/content_2569993.htm
Right-wingers assault Netanyahu
Mr Netanyahu voted in parliament in favour of the withdrawal. He was surrounded at a wedding party, had objects thrown at him and the tires of his car were slashed. His bodyguards ushered him away and he was not hurt.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/middle_east/4256953.stm
Needed for success in the Mideast - By: Daoud Kuttab
While a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict should be the goal for all parties, a more practical approach would be to try and accomplish smaller, more manageable success stories. Success will not happen until the daily lives of Palestinians and Israelis is given top priority.
http://www.amin.org/eng/daoud_kuttab/2005/feb11.html
Why was this summit different?
Two days later, on a Saturday night, several journalists were invited to meet a "senior political source" in the Ministry of Defense office in Tel Aviv. The official pulled out a piece of paper and read his notes from the summit in a bass voice. He expressed satisfaction with Mubarak and Hussein's understanding of the risks inherent in terror and their willingness to convey these feelings to Arafat.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/539064.html
Back to the era of brawn
The Yom Kippur War, the maturation of the Israeli nuclear option, and the rise of an American hegemony combined by the spring of 1974 to make the sides change their views. On the Israeli side, Dayan, together with most of the public, moved to the side of those who preferred peace to Sharm el-Sheikh, while Arab leaders realized that only through agreements would they repossess the territories.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/538394.html
Getting to no you
The actual practice: The sides come together with no real desire, only so as not to rile the Americans. Everyone knows that Israel is not really capable of giving up the settlements and is unwilling to return to the 1967 lines, while the Palestinians are totally unwilling to forgo the right of return and half of Jerusalem.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/538910.html
France demands list of Israeli firms selling arms to Ivory Coast
The demand, which indirectly places responsibility on Israeli companies for the death of French soldiers on a peace-keeping mission, was apparently raised by the French Embassy's military attache or a representative of its intelligence agencies in talks with Defense Ministry officials.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=539082&contrassID=1&subContrassID=1&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y
Hezbollah curses UN call for it to lay down arms
Hezbollah called on the Lebanese to help "bury" a United Nations resolution demanding the Islamic group disarm and it's Syrian backers quit Lebanon, and predicted it would not succeed without their support.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/539308.html
AG orders crackdown after Netanyahu harassed
Police in Rishon Lezion have detained a 17-year-old Netanya resident who is suspected of being one of the activists who shouted in Netanyahu's direction. It remains unclear whether the youth was one of those involved in vandalism.
http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/539211.html
Rights group says US killed detainees
Morton Sklar, the organisation's executive director, said there were legal memorandums issued at the highest level in the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Defence "justifying and encouraging the use of torture as a military necessity in time of war". The human rights group said that at least 37 detainees had been executed by torture during interrogations.
http://english.aljazeera.net/NR/exeres/A8A92EC0-B0E3-4958-9D3F-10AF0D5A46C6.htm
Despite falling out with U.S., Chalabi still a player in the new Iraq
He gained fame as the leader of the Iraqi National Congress, an exile group, and lobbied hard for the Bush administration to invade Iraq. The INC supplied defectors to U.S. intelligence who provided what turned out to be phony or exaggerated evidence of Iraqi weapons programs, which President Bush used to justify the war.
http://www.realcities.com/mld/krwashington/10858017.htm
